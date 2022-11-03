Global Automotive Digital Services Market Research Report 2022
Automotive Digital Services market is segmented by players, region (country), by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Automotive Digital Services market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
Mobility on Demand Service
Logistic Fleet Management Service
In-vehicle Digital Service
Other
Segment by Application
Customer
Automobile Manufacturer
Automobile Service Provider
Transportation Management Company
Other
By Region
North America
United States
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Rest of Asia
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of MEA
By Company
Uber Technologies
Daimler
Bosch
TomTom
FEV Group
MAN
PCG
Continental
Bayerische Motoren Werke (BMW) Group
Volkswagen
Table of content
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Market Analysis by Type
1.2.1 Global Automotive Digital Services Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Mobility on Demand Service
1.2.3 Logistic Fleet Management Service
1.2.4 In-vehicle Digital Service
1.2.5 Other
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Automotive Digital Services Market Share by Application: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Customer
1.3.3 Automobile Manufacturer
1.3.4 Automobile Service Provider
1.3.5 Transportation Management Company
1.3.6 Other
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Global Automotive Digital Services Market Perspective (2017-2028)
2.2 Automotive Digital Services Growth Trends by Region
2.2.1 Automotive Digital Services Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.2.2 Automotive Digital Services Historic Market Size by Region (2017-2022)
2.2.3 Automotive Digital Services Forecasted Market Size by Region (2023-2028)
2.3 Automotive Digital Services Market Dynamics
2.3.1 Automotive Digital Services Industry Trends
2.3.2 Automotive Digital Services Market Drivers
2.3.3 Automotive Digital Services Market Challenges
2.3.4 Automotive Digital Services Market Restraints
3 Competition Landscape by Key Players
3.1 Global Top Automotive Digital Services Players by
