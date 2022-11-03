AMI Smart Water Market Analysis Report & Forecast to 2028 – Competitors, Revenue, Market Trends, Share, Size, Growth and Opportunities

The Global and United States RFIDAMI Smart Water Market Report was published by QYResearch recently.

Global RFIDAMI Smart Water Scope and Market Size

RFIDAMI Smart Water market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global RFIDAMI Smart Water market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

For United States market, this report focuses on the RFIDAMI Smart Water market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

Full Report Description, Table of Figure, Chart, Free sample, etc. please

https://us.qyresearch.com/reports/221796/ami-smart-water-meter

Segment by Type

Water Meter Reading

Service Connection and Disconnection

Fault and Leakage Identification

Others

Segment by Application

Energy

Manufacturing

Others

The report on the RFIDAMI Smart Water market covers the following region analysis:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

The report mentions the prominent market player consisting of:

Badger Meter, Inc.

Honeywell International Inc.

Itron Inc.

Kamstrup AS

Landis+Gyr AG

Maddalena Spa

Sanchuan Wisdom Technology Co. Ltd.

SUEZ SA

Veolia Environnement SA

Xylem Inc.

Key Objectives of This Report

To study and analyze the global RFIDAMI Smart Water consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

To understand the structure of RFIDAMI Smart Water market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global RFIDAMI Smart Water manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the RFIDAMI Smart Water with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).

To project the consumption of RFIDAMI Smart Water submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Key Topics Covered

1 Study Coverage

1.1AMI Smart Water Product Introduction

1.2 GlobalAMI Smart Water Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 GlobalAMI Smart Water Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 GlobalAMI Smart Water Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 United StatesAMI Smart Water Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 United StatesAMI Smart Water Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.3.2 United StatesAMI Smart Water Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.4AMI Smart Water Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.1 The Market Share of United StatesAMI Smart Water in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.2 The Growth Rate ofAMI Smart Water Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.5AMI Smart Water Market Dynamics

1.5.1AMI Smart Water Industry Trends

1.5.2AMI Smart Water Market Drivers

1.5.3AMI Smart Water Market Challenges

1.5.4AMI Smart Water Market Restraints

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Market by Type

2.1AMI Smart Water Market Segment by Type

2.1.1 Premium Grade

2.1.2 Other

2.2 GlobalAMI Smart Water Market Size by Type

2.2.1 GlobalAMI Smart Water Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.2 GlobalAMI Smart Water Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.3 GlobalAMI Smart Water Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 United StatesAMI Smart Water Market Size by Type

2.3.1 United StatesAMI Smart Water Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.2 United StatesAMI Smart Water Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.3 United StatesAMI Smart Water Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3 Market by Application

3.1AMI Smart Water Market Segment by Application

3.1.1 PCB or Laminates

3.1.2 Plastic Housings

3.1.3 Intermediate

3.2 GlobalAMI Smart Water Market Size by Application

3.2.1 GlobalAMI Smart Water Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.2.2 GlobalAMI Smart Water Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 GlobalAMI Smart Water Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3 United StatesAMI Smart Water Market Size by Application

3.3.1 United StatesAMI Smart Water Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.2 United StatesAMI Smart Water Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 United StatesAMI Smart Water Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

4 GlobalAMI Smart Water Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 GlobalAMI Smart Water Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Top GlobalAMI Smart Water Manufacturers Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.1.2 GlobalAMI Smart Water Revenue by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.3 GlobalAMI Smart Water Sales by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.4 GlobalAMI Smart Water Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.2 GlobalAMI Smart Water Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1AMI Smart Water Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Manufacturers ofAMI Smart Water in 2021

4.2.3 GlobalAMI Smart Water Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 GlobalAMI Smart Water Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type

4.3.1 GlobalAMI Smart Water Manufacturers, Headquarters and Distribution of Producing Region

4.3.2 ManufacturersAMI Smart Water Product Type

4.3.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter intoAMI Smart Water Market

4.4 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United StatesAMI Smart Water Market Size by Company

4.5.1 TopAMI Smart Water Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.5.2 United StatesAMI Smart Water Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

4.5.3 United StatesAMI Smart Water Sales by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 GlobalAMI Smart Water Market Size by Region

5.1 GlobalAMI Smart Water Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 GlobalAMI Smart Water Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 GlobalAMI Smart Water Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 GlobalAMI Smart Water Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 GlobalAMI Smart Water Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 GlobalAMI Smart Water Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 GlobalAMI Smart Water Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North AmericaAMI Smart Water Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North AmericaAMI Smart Water Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 U.S.

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-PacificAMI Smart Water Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-PacificAMI Smart Water Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 EuropeAMI Smart Water Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 EuropeAMI Smart Water Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin AmericaAMI Smart Water Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin AmericaAMI Smart Water Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and AfricaAMI Smart Water Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and AfricaAMI Smart Water Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 Badger Meter, Inc.

7.1.1 Badger Meter, Inc. Corporation Information

7.1.2 Badger Meter, Inc. Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 Badger Meter, Inc. AMI Smart Water Meter Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 Badger Meter, Inc. AMI Smart Water Meter Products Offered

7.1.5 Badger Meter, Inc. Recent Development

7.2 Honeywell International Inc.

7.2.1 Honeywell International Inc. Corporation Information

7.2.2 Honeywell International Inc. Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 Honeywell International Inc. AMI Smart Water Meter Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 Honeywell International Inc. AMI Smart Water Meter Products Offered

7.2.5 Honeywell International Inc. Recent Development

7.3 Itron Inc.

7.3.1 Itron Inc. Corporation Information

7.3.2 Itron Inc. Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 Itron Inc. AMI Smart Water Meter Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 Itron Inc. AMI Smart Water Meter Products Offered

7.3.5 Itron Inc. Recent Development

7.4 Kamstrup AS

7.4.1 Kamstrup AS Corporation Information

7.4.2 Kamstrup AS Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 Kamstrup AS AMI Smart Water Meter Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 Kamstrup AS AMI Smart Water Meter Products Offered

7.4.5 Kamstrup AS Recent Development

7.5 Landis+Gyr AG

7.5.1 Landis+Gyr AG Corporation Information

7.5.2 Landis+Gyr AG Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 Landis+Gyr AG AMI Smart Water Meter Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 Landis+Gyr AG AMI Smart Water Meter Products Offered

7.5.5 Landis+Gyr AG Recent Development

7.6 Maddalena Spa

7.6.1 Maddalena Spa Corporation Information

7.6.2 Maddalena Spa Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 Maddalena Spa AMI Smart Water Meter Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 Maddalena Spa AMI Smart Water Meter Products Offered

7.6.5 Maddalena Spa Recent Development

7.7 Sanchuan Wisdom Technology Co. Ltd.

7.7.1 Sanchuan Wisdom Technology Co. Ltd. Corporation Information

7.7.2 Sanchuan Wisdom Technology Co. Ltd. Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 Sanchuan Wisdom Technology Co. Ltd. AMI Smart Water Meter Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 Sanchuan Wisdom Technology Co. Ltd. AMI Smart Water Meter Products Offered

7.7.5 Sanchuan Wisdom Technology Co. Ltd. Recent Development

7.8 SUEZ SA

7.8.1 SUEZ SA Corporation Information

7.8.2 SUEZ SA Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 SUEZ SA AMI Smart Water Meter Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 SUEZ SA AMI Smart Water Meter Products Offered

7.8.5 SUEZ SA Recent Development

7.9 Veolia Environnement SA

7.9.1 Veolia Environnement SA Corporation Information

7.9.2 Veolia Environnement SA Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 Veolia Environnement SA AMI Smart Water Meter Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 Veolia Environnement SA AMI Smart Water Meter Products Offered

7.9.5 Veolia Environnement SA Recent Development

7.10 Xylem Inc.

7.10.1 Xylem Inc. Corporation Information

7.10.2 Xylem Inc. Description and Business Overview

7.10.3 Xylem Inc. AMI Smart Water Meter Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 Xylem Inc. AMI Smart Water Meter Products Offered

7.10.5 Xylem Inc. Recent Development

8 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

8.1AMI Smart Water Industry Chain Analysis

8.2AMI Smart Water Key Raw Materials

8.2.1 Key Raw Materials

8.2.2AMI Smart Water Distributors

8.3AMI Smart Water Production Mode & Process

8.4AMI Smart Water Sales and Marketing

8.4.1AMI Smart Water Sales Channels

8.4.2AMI Smart Water Distributors

8.5AMI Smart Water Customers

9 Research Findings and Conclusion

10 Appendix

10.1 Research Methodology

10.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

10.1.2 Data Source

10.2 Author Details

10.3 Disclaimer

Any questions or further requirements about the report, please enter：

https://us.qyresearch.com/reports/221796/ami-smart-water-meter

Company Profiles:

QYResearch founded in California, USA in 2007. It is a leading global market research and consulting company. With over 15 years’ experience and professional research team in various cities over the world, QY Research focuses on management consulting, database and seminar services, IPO consulting, industry chain research and customized research to help our clients in providing non-linear revenue model and make them successful. We are globally recognized for our expansive portfolio of services, good corporate citizenship, and our strong commitment to sustainability. Up to now, we have cooperated with more than 59,000 clients across five continents. Let’s work closely with you and build a bold and better future.

Contact Us

QY Research

E-mail: [email protected]

Tel: +1-626-842-1666(US) +852-5808-0956 (HK)

Add: 17890 Castleton Street Suite 369 City of Industry CA 91748 United States