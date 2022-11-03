Macrocrystalline Tungsten Carbide Powders Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Macrocrystalline Tungsten Carbide Powders in global, including the following market information:
Global Macrocrystalline Tungsten Carbide Powders Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Macrocrystalline Tungsten Carbide Powders Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kg)
Global top five Macrocrystalline Tungsten Carbide Powders companies in 2021 (%)
The global Macrocrystalline Tungsten Carbide Powders market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Below 6.8 g/cm3 Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Macrocrystalline Tungsten Carbide Powders include Kennametal, Zigong Cemented Carbide Co., Ltd., Airo Shot Blast Equipments, Becken Technology Develop and Rockwell Carbide Powders Ltd., etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Macrocrystalline Tungsten Carbide Powders manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Macrocrystalline Tungsten Carbide Powders Market, by Apparent Density, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kg)
Global Macrocrystalline Tungsten Carbide Powders Market Segment Percentages, by Apparent Density, 2021 (%)
Below 6.8 g/cm3
Above 6.8 g/cm3
Global Macrocrystalline Tungsten Carbide Powders Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kg)
Global Macrocrystalline Tungsten Carbide Powders Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
PDC Drill Bits
Mining and Construction Tools
Others
Global Macrocrystalline Tungsten Carbide Powders Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kg)
Global Macrocrystalline Tungsten Carbide Powders Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Macrocrystalline Tungsten Carbide Powders revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Macrocrystalline Tungsten Carbide Powders revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Macrocrystalline Tungsten Carbide Powders sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kg)
Key companies Macrocrystalline Tungsten Carbide Powders sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Kennametal
Zigong Cemented Carbide Co., Ltd.
Airo Shot Blast Equipments
Becken Technology Develop
Rockwell Carbide Powders Ltd.
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Macrocrystalline Tungsten Carbide Powders Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Apparent Density
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Macrocrystalline Tungsten Carbide Powders Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Macrocrystalline Tungsten Carbide Powders Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Macrocrystalline Tungsten Carbide Powders Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Macrocrystalline Tungsten Carbide Powders Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Macrocrystalline Tungsten Carbide Powders Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Macrocrystalline Tungsten Carbide Powders Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Macrocrystalline Tungsten Carbide Powders Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Macrocrystalline Tungsten Carbide Powders Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Macrocrystalline Tungsten Carbide Powders Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Macrocrystalline Tungsten Carbide Powders Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Macrocrystalline Tungsten Carbide Powders Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Macrocrystalline Tungsten Carbide Powders Product Type
3.8 Ti
