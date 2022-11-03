Spherical Tungsten Carbide Pellets Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Spherical Tungsten Carbide Pellets in global, including the following market information:

Global Spherical Tungsten Carbide Pellets Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Spherical Tungsten Carbide Pellets Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kg)

Global top five Spherical Tungsten Carbide Pellets companies in 2021 (%)

The global Spherical Tungsten Carbide Pellets market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Below 6 % Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Spherical Tungsten Carbide Pellets include Kennametal, Western Minmetals (SC) Corporation, Zigong Cemented Carbide Co., Ltd., Dynalloy Industries, DURUM and Zhuzhou Jiangwu Boda Hard-Facing Materials Co., Ltd., etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Spherical Tungsten Carbide Pellets manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Spherical Tungsten Carbide Pellets Market, by Cobalt Content, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kg)

Global Spherical Tungsten Carbide Pellets Market Segment Percentages, by Cobalt Content, 2021 (%)

Below 6 %

Above 6 %

Global Spherical Tungsten Carbide Pellets Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kg)

Global Spherical Tungsten Carbide Pellets Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Surfacing

Well Drilling

Others

Global Spherical Tungsten Carbide Pellets Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kg)

Global Spherical Tungsten Carbide Pellets Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Spherical Tungsten Carbide Pellets revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Spherical Tungsten Carbide Pellets revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Spherical Tungsten Carbide Pellets sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kg)

Key companies Spherical Tungsten Carbide Pellets sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Kennametal

Western Minmetals (SC) Corporation

Zigong Cemented Carbide Co., Ltd.

Dynalloy Industries

DURUM

Zhuzhou Jiangwu Boda Hard-Facing Materials Co., Ltd.

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Spherical Tungsten Carbide Pellets Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Cobalt Content

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Spherical Tungsten Carbide Pellets Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Spherical Tungsten Carbide Pellets Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Spherical Tungsten Carbide Pellets Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Spherical Tungsten Carbide Pellets Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Spherical Tungsten Carbide Pellets Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Spherical Tungsten Carbide Pellets Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Spherical Tungsten Carbide Pellets Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Spherical Tungsten Carbide Pellets Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Spherical Tungsten Carbide Pellets Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Spherical Tungsten Carbide Pellets Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Spherical Tungsten Carbide Pellets Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Spherical Tungsten Carbide Pellets Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Spherical Tungsten Carbide Pellets Players in Global Market



