Automotive Aluminum Plate Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Automotive Aluminum Plate in global, including the following market information:

Global Automotive Aluminum Plate Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Automotive Aluminum Plate Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Tons)

Global top five Automotive Aluminum Plate companies in 2021 (%)

The global Automotive Aluminum Plate market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

6000 Series Aluminum Plates Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Automotive Aluminum Plate include ALCOA, Tajik Aluminium Co., Kobe Steel, UACJ Corporation, Constellium, Novelis, DLS, Arconic and Henan Signi Aluminium Co., Ltd, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Automotive Aluminum Plate manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Automotive Aluminum Plate Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Automotive Aluminum Plate Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

6000 Series Aluminum Plates

5000 Series Aluminum Plates

Others

Global Automotive Aluminum Plate Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Automotive Aluminum Plate Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Panel

BIW

Battery Enclosures

Others

Global Automotive Aluminum Plate Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Automotive Aluminum Plate Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Automotive Aluminum Plate revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Automotive Aluminum Plate revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Automotive Aluminum Plate sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Tons)

Key companies Automotive Aluminum Plate sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

ALCOA

Tajik Aluminium Co.

Kobe Steel

UACJ Corporation

Constellium

Novelis

DLS

Arconic

Henan Signi Aluminium Co., Ltd

Henan Mingtai Aluminum Co., Ltd.

Chalco Aluminum Fabrication

Yong Jie New Material Co., Ltd

Haomei Aluminum

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Automotive Aluminum Plate Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Automotive Aluminum Plate Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Automotive Aluminum Plate Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Automotive Aluminum Plate Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Automotive Aluminum Plate Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Automotive Aluminum Plate Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Automotive Aluminum Plate Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Automotive Aluminum Plate Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Automotive Aluminum Plate Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Automotive Aluminum Plate Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Automotive Aluminum Plate Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Automotive Aluminum Plate Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Automotive Aluminum Plate Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Automotive Aluminum Plate Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Automotive Aluminum Plate Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Automotive Aluminum Plat

