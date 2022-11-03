Pummelo Peel Extract Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Pummelo Peel Extract in global, including the following market information:

Global Pummelo Peel Extract Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Pummelo Peel Extract Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Tons)

Global top five Pummelo Peel Extract companies in 2021 (%)

The global Pummelo Peel Extract market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Food Grade Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Pummelo Peel Extract include Fufeng Sinuote Biotechnology, Shaanxi Kangjun Biotechnology, Shaanxi Ruiwo Phytochem, Xi'an JCF Herb Technology Development, Xi'an Youshuo Biotechnology, Xiamen Zhongtian Biotechnolgy, Xi'an Ruierli Bioengineering, Shreeji Pharma International and Arjuna Natural Extracts, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Pummelo Peel Extract manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Pummelo Peel Extract Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Pummelo Peel Extract Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Food Grade

Pharmaceutical Grade

Global Pummelo Peel Extract Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Pummelo Peel Extract Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Pharmaceutical

501

Food & Feed

Others

Global Pummelo Peel Extract Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Pummelo Peel Extract Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Pummelo Peel Extract revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Pummelo Peel Extract revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Pummelo Peel Extract sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Tons)

Key companies Pummelo Peel Extract sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Fufeng Sinuote Biotechnology

Shaanxi Kangjun Biotechnology

Shaanxi Ruiwo Phytochem

Xi'an JCF Herb Technology Development

Xi'an Youshuo Biotechnology

Xiamen Zhongtian Biotechnolgy

Xi'an Ruierli Bioengineering

Shreeji Pharma International

Arjuna Natural Extracts

Merck KGaA

Cayman Chemical

VCLGroup

NutriHerb BioTech Co.,Ltd

Penta Manufacturing Company

H. Interdonati

Reincke & Fichtner

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Pummelo Peel Extract Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Pummelo Peel Extract Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Pummelo Peel Extract Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Pummelo Peel Extract Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Pummelo Peel Extract Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Pummelo Peel Extract Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Pummelo Peel Extract Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Pummelo Peel Extract Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Pummelo Peel Extract Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Pummelo Peel Extract Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Pummelo Peel Extract Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Pummelo Peel Extract Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Pummelo Peel Extract Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Pummelo Peel Extract Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Pummelo Peel Extract Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Pummelo Peel Extract Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Glob

