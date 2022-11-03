Pummelo Peel Extract Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Pummelo Peel Extract in global, including the following market information:
Global Pummelo Peel Extract Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Pummelo Peel Extract Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Tons)
Global top five Pummelo Peel Extract companies in 2021 (%)
The global Pummelo Peel Extract market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Food Grade Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Pummelo Peel Extract include Fufeng Sinuote Biotechnology, Shaanxi Kangjun Biotechnology, Shaanxi Ruiwo Phytochem, Xi'an JCF Herb Technology Development, Xi'an Youshuo Biotechnology, Xiamen Zhongtian Biotechnolgy, Xi'an Ruierli Bioengineering, Shreeji Pharma International and Arjuna Natural Extracts, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Pummelo Peel Extract manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Pummelo Peel Extract Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global Pummelo Peel Extract Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Food Grade
Pharmaceutical Grade
Global Pummelo Peel Extract Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global Pummelo Peel Extract Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Pharmaceutical
Food & Feed
Others
Global Pummelo Peel Extract Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global Pummelo Peel Extract Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Pummelo Peel Extract revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Pummelo Peel Extract revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Pummelo Peel Extract sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Tons)
Key companies Pummelo Peel Extract sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Fufeng Sinuote Biotechnology
Shaanxi Kangjun Biotechnology
Shaanxi Ruiwo Phytochem
Xi'an JCF Herb Technology Development
Xi'an Youshuo Biotechnology
Xiamen Zhongtian Biotechnolgy
Xi'an Ruierli Bioengineering
Shreeji Pharma International
Arjuna Natural Extracts
Merck KGaA
Cayman Chemical
VCLGroup
NutriHerb BioTech Co.,Ltd
Penta Manufacturing Company
H. Interdonati
Reincke & Fichtner
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Pummelo Peel Extract Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Pummelo Peel Extract Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Pummelo Peel Extract Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Pummelo Peel Extract Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Pummelo Peel Extract Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Pummelo Peel Extract Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Pummelo Peel Extract Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Pummelo Peel Extract Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Pummelo Peel Extract Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Pummelo Peel Extract Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Pummelo Peel Extract Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Pummelo Peel Extract Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Pummelo Peel Extract Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Pummelo Peel Extract Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Pummelo Peel Extract Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Pummelo Peel Extract Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Glob
