Jet Air Dryer Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Jet Air Dryer in global, including the following market information:

Global Jet Air Dryer Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Jet Air Dryer Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Tons)

Global top five Jet Air Dryer companies in 2021 (%)

The global Jet Air Dryer market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Floor-mounted Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Jet Air Dryer include Dyson Ltd., World Dryer, Excel Dryer Inc., American Dryer, LLC., Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Bradley Corporation, Electrostar GmbH, SPL Ltd. and Tashan Jie Da Electrical Co., Ltd. and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Jet Air Dryer manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Jet Air Dryer Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Jet Air Dryer Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Floor-mounted

Wall-mounted

Global Jet Air Dryer Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Jet Air Dryer Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Hotels & Restaurants

Shopping Malls

Offices

Hospitals

Others

Global Jet Air Dryer Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Jet Air Dryer Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Jet Air Dryer revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Jet Air Dryer revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Jet Air Dryer sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Tons)

Key companies Jet Air Dryer sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Dyson Ltd.

World Dryer

Excel Dryer Inc.

American Dryer, LLC.

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Bradley Corporation

Electrostar GmbH

SPL Ltd.

Tashan Jie Da Electrical Co., Ltd.

Palmer Fixture

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Jet Air Dryer Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Jet Air Dryer Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Jet Air Dryer Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Jet Air Dryer Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Jet Air Dryer Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Jet Air Dryer Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Jet Air Dryer Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Jet Air Dryer Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Jet Air Dryer Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Jet Air Dryer Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Jet Air Dryer Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Jet Air Dryer Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Jet Air Dryer Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Jet Air Dryer Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Jet Air Dryer Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Jet Air Dryer Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Jet Air Dryer Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.1.2 Floor-mounted

4.1.3 Wall-mounted



