X-ray Protection Glass Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
X-Ray protection glass uses the lead as a form of protection to shield from radiation to reduce the effective dose given. Lead makes the perfect choice for xray glass due to its high density and atomic number it can effectively satisfy certain radiation.
This report contains market size and forecasts of X-ray Protection Glass in global, including the following market information:
Global X-ray Protection Glass Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global X-ray Protection Glass Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Tons)
Global top five X-ray Protection Glass companies in 2021 (%)
The global X-ray Protection Glass market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Lead Equivalence: 1.8-2.3/7mm~8mm Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of X-ray Protection Glass include Corning, EGB, SCHOTT, Anlan, Shenwang, Radiation Protection Products, Huikang, Huadong and Haerens, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the X-ray Protection Glass manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global X-ray Protection Glass Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global X-ray Protection Glass Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Lead Equivalence: 1.8-2.3/7mm~8mm
Lead Equivalence: 2.2-3.3/10mm~12mm
Lead Equivalence: 3.6-4.8/15mm~18mm
Lead Equivalence: 4.4-5.4/20mm
Other
Global X-ray Protection Glass Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global X-ray Protection Glass Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Conventional X-ray Rooms
CT Rooms
Others
Global X-ray Protection Glass Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global X-ray Protection Glass Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies X-ray Protection Glass revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies X-ray Protection Glass revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies X-ray Protection Glass sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Tons)
Key companies X-ray Protection Glass sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Corning
EGB
SCHOTT
Anlan
Shenwang
Radiation Protection Products
Huikang
Huadong
Haerens
Anchor-Ventana
Raybloc
TGP
Ray-Bar Engineering
Mayco Industries
Nippon Electric Glass
Radiation Shielding
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 X-ray Protection Glass Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global X-ray Protection Glass Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global X-ray Protection Glass Overall Market Size
2.1 Global X-ray Protection Glass Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global X-ray Protection Glass Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global X-ray Protection Glass Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top X-ray Protection Glass Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global X-ray Protection Glass Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global X-ray Protection Glass Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global X-ray Protection Glass Sales by Companies
3.5 Global X-ray Protection Glass Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 X-ray Protection Glass Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers X-ray Protection Glass Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 X-ray Protection Glass Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 X-ray Protection Glass Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 X-ray Protection Glass Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overvi
