Dicyclopentadiene (DCPD) Market Analysis Report & Forecast to 2028 – Competitors, Revenue, Market Trends, Share, Size, Growth and Opportunities

The Global and United States RFIDDicyclopentadiene (DCPD) Market Report was published by QYResearch recently.

Global RFIDDicyclopentadiene (DCPD) Scope and Market Size

RFIDDicyclopentadiene (DCPD) market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global RFIDDicyclopentadiene (DCPD) market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

For United States market, this report focuses on the RFIDDicyclopentadiene (DCPD) market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

Segment by Type

75%-85%

92%-94%

＞99%

Segment by Application

DCPD UPR, DCPD HCR, Codimer

ENB, DCPD UPR, EPDM,COC, Fine chemicals

Poly-DCPD (RIM) Grade

The report on the RFIDDicyclopentadiene (DCPD) market covers the following region analysis:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

The report mentions the prominent market player consisting of:

Zeon

LyondellBasell

Shell Chemicals

Texmark

Kolon

NOVA Chemicals

DuPont

Braskem.S.A

JX Nippon Oil&Energy

ExxonMobil Chemical

Cymetech

Chevron Phillips

JSR

Maruzen Petrochemical

Shanghai Petrochemical

Jinhai Deqi

Shandong Yuhuang

Zibo Luhua

Shandong Qilong

Fushun Yikesi

Key Objectives of This Report

To study and analyze the global RFIDDicyclopentadiene (DCPD) consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

To understand the structure of RFIDDicyclopentadiene (DCPD) market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global RFIDDicyclopentadiene (DCPD) manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the RFIDDicyclopentadiene (DCPD) with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).

To project the consumption of RFIDDicyclopentadiene (DCPD) submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Key Topics Covered

1 Study Coverage

1.1Dicyclopentadiene (DCPD) Product Introduction

1.2 GlobalDicyclopentadiene (DCPD) Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 GlobalDicyclopentadiene (DCPD) Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 GlobalDicyclopentadiene (DCPD) Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 United StatesDicyclopentadiene (DCPD) Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 United StatesDicyclopentadiene (DCPD) Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.3.2 United StatesDicyclopentadiene (DCPD) Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.4Dicyclopentadiene (DCPD) Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.1 The Market Share of United StatesDicyclopentadiene (DCPD) in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.2 The Growth Rate ofDicyclopentadiene (DCPD) Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.5Dicyclopentadiene (DCPD) Market Dynamics

1.5.1Dicyclopentadiene (DCPD) Industry Trends

1.5.2Dicyclopentadiene (DCPD) Market Drivers

1.5.3Dicyclopentadiene (DCPD) Market Challenges

1.5.4Dicyclopentadiene (DCPD) Market Restraints

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Market by Type

2.1Dicyclopentadiene (DCPD) Market Segment by Type

2.1.1 Premium Grade

2.1.2 Other

2.2 GlobalDicyclopentadiene (DCPD) Market Size by Type

2.2.1 GlobalDicyclopentadiene (DCPD) Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.2 GlobalDicyclopentadiene (DCPD) Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.3 GlobalDicyclopentadiene (DCPD) Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 United StatesDicyclopentadiene (DCPD) Market Size by Type

2.3.1 United StatesDicyclopentadiene (DCPD) Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.2 United StatesDicyclopentadiene (DCPD) Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.3 United StatesDicyclopentadiene (DCPD) Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3 Market by Application

3.1Dicyclopentadiene (DCPD) Market Segment by Application

3.1.1 PCB or Laminates

3.1.2 Plastic Housings

3.1.3 Intermediate

3.2 GlobalDicyclopentadiene (DCPD) Market Size by Application

3.2.1 GlobalDicyclopentadiene (DCPD) Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.2.2 GlobalDicyclopentadiene (DCPD) Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 GlobalDicyclopentadiene (DCPD) Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3 United StatesDicyclopentadiene (DCPD) Market Size by Application

3.3.1 United StatesDicyclopentadiene (DCPD) Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.2 United StatesDicyclopentadiene (DCPD) Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 United StatesDicyclopentadiene (DCPD) Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

4 GlobalDicyclopentadiene (DCPD) Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 GlobalDicyclopentadiene (DCPD) Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Top GlobalDicyclopentadiene (DCPD) Manufacturers Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.1.2 GlobalDicyclopentadiene (DCPD) Revenue by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.3 GlobalDicyclopentadiene (DCPD) Sales by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.4 GlobalDicyclopentadiene (DCPD) Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.2 GlobalDicyclopentadiene (DCPD) Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1Dicyclopentadiene (DCPD) Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Manufacturers ofDicyclopentadiene (DCPD) in 2021

4.2.3 GlobalDicyclopentadiene (DCPD) Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 GlobalDicyclopentadiene (DCPD) Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type

4.3.1 GlobalDicyclopentadiene (DCPD) Manufacturers, Headquarters and Distribution of Producing Region

4.3.2 ManufacturersDicyclopentadiene (DCPD) Product Type

4.3.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter intoDicyclopentadiene (DCPD) Market

4.4 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United StatesDicyclopentadiene (DCPD) Market Size by Company

4.5.1 TopDicyclopentadiene (DCPD) Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.5.2 United StatesDicyclopentadiene (DCPD) Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

4.5.3 United StatesDicyclopentadiene (DCPD) Sales by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 GlobalDicyclopentadiene (DCPD) Market Size by Region

5.1 GlobalDicyclopentadiene (DCPD) Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 GlobalDicyclopentadiene (DCPD) Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 GlobalDicyclopentadiene (DCPD) Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 GlobalDicyclopentadiene (DCPD) Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 GlobalDicyclopentadiene (DCPD) Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 GlobalDicyclopentadiene (DCPD) Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 GlobalDicyclopentadiene (DCPD) Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North AmericaDicyclopentadiene (DCPD) Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North AmericaDicyclopentadiene (DCPD) Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 U.S.

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-PacificDicyclopentadiene (DCPD) Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-PacificDicyclopentadiene (DCPD) Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 EuropeDicyclopentadiene (DCPD) Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 EuropeDicyclopentadiene (DCPD) Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin AmericaDicyclopentadiene (DCPD) Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin AmericaDicyclopentadiene (DCPD) Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and AfricaDicyclopentadiene (DCPD) Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and AfricaDicyclopentadiene (DCPD) Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 Zeon

7.1.1 Zeon Corporation Information

7.1.2 Zeon Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 Zeon Dicyclopentadiene (DCPD) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 Zeon Dicyclopentadiene (DCPD) Products Offered

7.1.5 Zeon Recent Development

7.2 LyondellBasell

7.2.1 LyondellBasell Corporation Information

7.2.2 LyondellBasell Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 LyondellBasell Dicyclopentadiene (DCPD) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 LyondellBasell Dicyclopentadiene (DCPD) Products Offered

7.2.5 LyondellBasell Recent Development

7.3 Shell Chemicals

7.3.1 Shell Chemicals Corporation Information

7.3.2 Shell Chemicals Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 Shell Chemicals Dicyclopentadiene (DCPD) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 Shell Chemicals Dicyclopentadiene (DCPD) Products Offered

7.3.5 Shell Chemicals Recent Development

7.4 Texmark

7.4.1 Texmark Corporation Information

7.4.2 Texmark Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 Texmark Dicyclopentadiene (DCPD) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 Texmark Dicyclopentadiene (DCPD) Products Offered

7.4.5 Texmark Recent Development

7.5 Kolon

7.5.1 Kolon Corporation Information

7.5.2 Kolon Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 Kolon Dicyclopentadiene (DCPD) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 Kolon Dicyclopentadiene (DCPD) Products Offered

7.5.5 Kolon Recent Development

7.6 NOVA Chemicals

7.6.1 NOVA Chemicals Corporation Information

7.6.2 NOVA Chemicals Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 NOVA Chemicals Dicyclopentadiene (DCPD) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 NOVA Chemicals Dicyclopentadiene (DCPD) Products Offered

7.6.5 NOVA Chemicals Recent Development

7.7 DuPont

7.7.1 DuPont Corporation Information

7.7.2 DuPont Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 DuPont Dicyclopentadiene (DCPD) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 DuPont Dicyclopentadiene (DCPD) Products Offered

7.7.5 DuPont Recent Development

7.8 Braskem.S.A

7.8.1 Braskem.S.A Corporation Information

7.8.2 Braskem.S.A Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 Braskem.S.A Dicyclopentadiene (DCPD) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 Braskem.S.A Dicyclopentadiene (DCPD) Products Offered

7.8.5 Braskem.S.A Recent Development

7.9 JX Nippon Oil&Energy

7.9.1 JX Nippon Oil&Energy Corporation Information

7.9.2 JX Nippon Oil&Energy Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 JX Nippon Oil&Energy Dicyclopentadiene (DCPD) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 JX Nippon Oil&Energy Dicyclopentadiene (DCPD) Products Offered

7.9.5 JX Nippon Oil&Energy Recent Development

7.10 ExxonMobil Chemical

7.10.1 ExxonMobil Chemical Corporation Information

7.10.2 ExxonMobil Chemical Description and Business Overview

7.10.3 ExxonMobil Chemical Dicyclopentadiene (DCPD) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 ExxonMobil Chemical Dicyclopentadiene (DCPD) Products Offered

7.10.5 ExxonMobil Chemical Recent Development

7.11 Cymetech

7.11.1 Cymetech Corporation Information

7.11.2 Cymetech Description and Business Overview

7.11.3 Cymetech Dicyclopentadiene (DCPD) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.11.4 Cymetech Dicyclopentadiene (DCPD) Products Offered

7.11.5 Cymetech Recent Development

7.12 Chevron Phillips

7.12.1 Chevron Phillips Corporation Information

7.12.2 Chevron Phillips Description and Business Overview

7.12.3 Chevron Phillips Dicyclopentadiene (DCPD) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.12.4 Chevron Phillips Products Offered

7.12.5 Chevron Phillips Recent Development

7.13 JSR

7.13.1 JSR Corporation Information

7.13.2 JSR Description and Business Overview

7.13.3 JSR Dicyclopentadiene (DCPD) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.13.4 JSR Products Offered

7.13.5 JSR Recent Development

7.14 Maruzen Petrochemical

7.14.1 Maruzen Petrochemical Corporation Information

7.14.2 Maruzen Petrochemical Description and Business Overview

7.14.3 Maruzen Petrochemical Dicyclopentadiene (DCPD) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.14.4 Maruzen Petrochemical Products Offered

7.14.5 Maruzen Petrochemical Recent Development

7.15 Shanghai Petrochemical

7.15.1 Shanghai Petrochemical Corporation Information

7.15.2 Shanghai Petrochemical Description and Business Overview

7.15.3 Shanghai Petrochemical Dicyclopentadiene (DCPD) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.15.4 Shanghai Petrochemical Products Offered

7.15.5 Shanghai Petrochemical Recent Development

7.16 Jinhai Deqi

7.16.1 Jinhai Deqi Corporation Information

7.16.2 Jinhai Deqi Description and Business Overview

7.16.3 Jinhai Deqi Dicyclopentadiene (DCPD) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.16.4 Jinhai Deqi Products Offered

7.16.5 Jinhai Deqi Recent Development

7.17 Shandong Yuhuang

7.17.1 Shandong Yuhuang Corporation Information

7.17.2 Shandong Yuhuang Description and Business Overview

7.17.3 Shandong Yuhuang Dicyclopentadiene (DCPD) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.17.4 Shandong Yuhuang Products Offered

7.17.5 Shandong Yuhuang Recent Development

7.18 Zibo Luhua

7.18.1 Zibo Luhua Corporation Information

7.18.2 Zibo Luhua Description and Business Overview

7.18.3 Zibo Luhua Dicyclopentadiene (DCPD) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.18.4 Zibo Luhua Products Offered

7.18.5 Zibo Luhua Recent Development

7.19 Shandong Qilong

7.19.1 Shandong Qilong Corporation Information

7.19.2 Shandong Qilong Description and Business Overview

7.19.3 Shandong Qilong Dicyclopentadiene (DCPD) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.19.4 Shandong Qilong Products Offered

7.19.5 Shandong Qilong Recent Development

7.20 Fushun Yikesi

7.20.1 Fushun Yikesi Corporation Information

7.20.2 Fushun Yikesi Description and Business Overview

7.20.3 Fushun Yikesi Dicyclopentadiene (DCPD) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.20.4 Fushun Yikesi Products Offered

7.20.5 Fushun Yikesi Recent Development

8 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

8.1Dicyclopentadiene (DCPD) Industry Chain Analysis

8.2Dicyclopentadiene (DCPD) Key Raw Materials

8.2.1 Key Raw Materials

8.2.2Dicyclopentadiene (DCPD) Distributors

8.3Dicyclopentadiene (DCPD) Production Mode & Process

8.4Dicyclopentadiene (DCPD) Sales and Marketing

8.4.1Dicyclopentadiene (DCPD) Sales Channels

8.4.2Dicyclopentadiene (DCPD) Distributors

8.5Dicyclopentadiene (DCPD) Customers

9 Research Findings and Conclusion

10 Appendix

10.1 Research Methodology

10.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

10.1.2 Data Source

10.2 Author Details

10.3 Disclaimer

