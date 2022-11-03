Drones (Unmanned Aircraft Vehicles) for Maritime Operation – Thematic Research

Summary

This report focuses on drones for maritime operations, which they will be force multiplier in future maritime operations. Drones for maritime operations thematic research offers a detailed analysis of drones being developed and used by navies and other maritime organizations. The research includes insightful industry analysis of the drones and key use cases highlighting how Navies worldwide have started working on developing and implementing the technology.

In the last 20 years, unmanned aircraft vehicles (UAVs), commonly called drones, have been adopted rapidly in many sectors, both in the civil and defense fields. They have become a force multiplier used in many naval operations, especially intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR), with their low operating cost, versatile and long-term endurance, and being able to be used safely in dangerous areas. Countries across the globe are therefore investing in the procurement, research, and development of UAVs.

Drones have the potential to be used as force multipliers in many areas of maritime operations, with their modular structures and their ability to carry many different payloads.

Scope

– Navies and companies, cooperating with universities and research and development centers, have been developing and experimenting with various UAVs for many years and have transitioned some of these efforts into procurement/manufacture programs. There are still many UAV programs under development and at the technology demonstration level.

– A key driver for the development of drones is to move people away from contested and dangerous environments to avoid casualties, and to extend ISR capabilities.

– The majority of today's UAVs are designed for ISR, search and rescue and constabulary missions. Advanced navies seek to enhance their utilization of UAVs in logistic transport and other naval operations such as anti-submarine warfare (ASW), anti-surface warfare (ASUW), mine counter measure (MCM) and electronic warfare (EW). Future UAVs will be quite stealthier, faster, highly advanced equipped for more autonomous, more lethal, and would be able to deploy a large set of mini-UAVs in swarm groups.

