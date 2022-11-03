Global Fluorinated Polymer Market Insights and Forecast to 2028
Fluorinated Polymer market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Fluorinated Polymer market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
Polyvinylidene Fluoride (PVDF)
Hydrofluoroethers (HFE)
Other
Segment by Application
Industrial Building
Petrochemical
Auto Industry
Aerospace Industry
Other
By Company
3M
Solvay
Kureha
DAIKIN
3F
Huaxia Shenzhou New Material
Arkema (Changsu)
Shandong Deyi New Material
Zhejiang Juhua
Kureha(Changshu)
Sinochem Lantian
Zhejiang Fluorine
Arkema
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Consumption by Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Fluorinated Polymer Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Fluorinated Polymer Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Polyvinylidene Fluoride (PVDF)
1.2.3 Hydrofluoroethers (HFE)
1.2.4 Other
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Fluorinated Polymer Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Industrial Building
1.3.3 Petrochemical
1.3.4 Auto Industry
1.3.5 Aerospace Industry
1.3.6 Other
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Fluorinated Polymer Production
2.1 Global Fluorinated Polymer Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Fluorinated Polymer Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Fluorinated Polymer Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Fluorinated Polymer Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Fluorinated Polymer Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Fluorinated Polymer Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Fluorinated Polymer Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Fluorinated Polymer Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Fluorinated Polymer Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Global Fluorinated Polymer Sales by Region
3.4.1 Global Fluorinated Polymer Sales by Re
CONTACT US:
North Main Road Koregaon Park, Pune, India – 411001.
International: +1(646)-781-7170
Asia: +91 9169162030
Visit: https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/