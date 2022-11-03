2,5-Tetrahydrofuran Dimethyl Alcohol Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of 2,5-Tetrahydrofuran Dimethyl Alcohol in global, including the following market information:
Global 2,5-Tetrahydrofuran Dimethyl Alcohol Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global 2,5-Tetrahydrofuran Dimethyl Alcohol Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Tons)
Global top five 2,5-Tetrahydrofuran Dimethyl Alcohol companies in 2021 (%)
The global 2,5-Tetrahydrofuran Dimethyl Alcohol market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Purity 98% Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of 2,5-Tetrahydrofuran Dimethyl Alcohol include Zhejiang Sugar Energy Technology and Zhongke Guosheng (Hangzhou) Technology etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the 2,5-Tetrahydrofuran Dimethyl Alcohol manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global 2,5-Tetrahydrofuran Dimethyl Alcohol Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global 2,5-Tetrahydrofuran Dimethyl Alcohol Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Purity 98%
Purity 99%
Global 2,5-Tetrahydrofuran Dimethyl Alcohol Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global 2,5-Tetrahydrofuran Dimethyl Alcohol Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Solvents
Surfactants
Others
Global 2,5-Tetrahydrofuran Dimethyl Alcohol Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global 2,5-Tetrahydrofuran Dimethyl Alcohol Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies 2,5-Tetrahydrofuran Dimethyl Alcohol revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies 2,5-Tetrahydrofuran Dimethyl Alcohol revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies 2,5-Tetrahydrofuran Dimethyl Alcohol sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Tons)
Key companies 2,5-Tetrahydrofuran Dimethyl Alcohol sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Zhejiang Sugar Energy Technology
Zhongke Guosheng (Hangzhou) Technology
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 2,5-Tetrahydrofuran Dimethyl Alcohol Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global 2,5-Tetrahydrofuran Dimethyl Alcohol Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global 2,5-Tetrahydrofuran Dimethyl Alcohol Overall Market Size
2.1 Global 2,5-Tetrahydrofuran Dimethyl Alcohol Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global 2,5-Tetrahydrofuran Dimethyl Alcohol Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global 2,5-Tetrahydrofuran Dimethyl Alcohol Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top 2,5-Tetrahydrofuran Dimethyl Alcohol Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global 2,5-Tetrahydrofuran Dimethyl Alcohol Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global 2,5-Tetrahydrofuran Dimethyl Alcohol Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global 2,5-Tetrahydrofuran Dimethyl Alcohol Sales by Companies
3.5 Global 2,5-Tetrahydrofuran Dimethyl Alcohol Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 2,5-Tetrahydrofuran Dimethyl Alcohol Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers 2,5-Tetrahydrofuran Dimethyl Alcohol Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 2,5-Tetrahydrofuran Dimethyl Alcohol Players in Globa
