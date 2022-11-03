Gypsum Board Foaming Agent Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Gypsum Board Foaming Agent in global, including the following market information:

Global Gypsum Board Foaming Agent Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Gypsum Board Foaming Agent Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Tons)

Global top five Gypsum Board Foaming Agent companies in 2021 (%)

The global Gypsum Board Foaming Agent market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Stable Foaming Agents Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Gypsum Board Foaming Agent include Kao Chemical, INNOSPEC, AS Harrison, Dongming Jujin Chemical, Sika Group, BASF and Stepan, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Gypsum Board Foaming Agent manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Gypsum Board Foaming Agent Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Gypsum Board Foaming Agent Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Stable Foaming Agents

Unstable Foaming Agents

Global Gypsum Board Foaming Agent Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Gypsum Board Foaming Agent Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Residential

Commercial

Infrastructure

Industrial

Global Gypsum Board Foaming Agent Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Gypsum Board Foaming Agent Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Gypsum Board Foaming Agent revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Gypsum Board Foaming Agent revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Gypsum Board Foaming Agent sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Tons)

Key companies Gypsum Board Foaming Agent sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Kao Chemical

INNOSPEC

AS Harrison

Dongming Jujin Chemical

Sika Group

BASF

Stepan

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Gypsum Board Foaming Agent Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Gypsum Board Foaming Agent Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Gypsum Board Foaming Agent Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Gypsum Board Foaming Agent Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Gypsum Board Foaming Agent Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Gypsum Board Foaming Agent Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Gypsum Board Foaming Agent Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Gypsum Board Foaming Agent Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Gypsum Board Foaming Agent Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Gypsum Board Foaming Agent Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Gypsum Board Foaming Agent Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Gypsum Board Foaming Agent Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Gypsum Board Foaming Agent Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Gypsum Board Foaming Agent Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Gypsum Board Foaming Agent Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Gypsum Bo

