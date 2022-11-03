Global Aluminium Metals Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

Aluminium Metals market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Aluminium Metals market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

Aluminum

Alumina

Other

Segment by Application

Aviation Industry

Military Industry

Industrial Manufacture

Medical Industry

Others

By Company

Alcoa

Rio Tinto Alcan

Kaiser Aluminum

Aleris

Rusal

Constellium

AMI Metals

Thyssenkrupp Aerospace

Kobe Steel

Materion

VSMPO-AVISMA

Production by Region

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Consumption by Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Table of content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Aluminium Metals Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Aluminium Metals Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.2.2 Aluminum

1.2.3 Alumina

1.2.4 Other

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Aluminium Metals Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.3.2 Aviation Industry

1.3.3 Military Industry

1.3.4 Industrial Manufacture

1.3.5 Medical Industry

1.3.6 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Aluminium Metals Production

2.1 Global Aluminium Metals Production Capacity (2017-2028)

2.2 Global Aluminium Metals Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

2.3 Global Aluminium Metals Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Aluminium Metals Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)

2.3.2 Global Aluminium Metals Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)

2.4 North America

2.5 Europe

2.6 China

2.7 Japan

3 Global Aluminium Metals Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts

3.1 Global Aluminium Metals Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

3.2 Global Aluminium Metals Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

3.3 Global Aluminium Metals Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

3.4 Global Aluminium Metals Sales by Region

3.4.1 Global Aluminium Metals Sales by Region (2017-2022)

3.4.2 Global Sales Aluminium Metals by Region (

