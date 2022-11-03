Global Glucono Delta Lactone Market Insights and Forecast to 2028
Glucono Delta Lactone market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Glucono Delta Lactone market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
Food Grade
Industrial Grade
Segment by Application
Tofu Solidifier
Dairy Gelling Agent
Quality Improver
Acidifying Agent
Other
By Company
BASF SE
Arkema Group
Huntsman International LLC
Clariant
Chembo Pharma
JungBunzlauer
RUTGERS Group
AK Scientific
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Consumption by Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Glucono Delta Lactone Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Glucono Delta Lactone Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Food Grade
1.2.3 Industrial Grade
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Glucono Delta Lactone Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Tofu Solidifier
1.3.3 Dairy Gelling Agent
1.3.4 Quality Improver
1.3.5 Acidifying Agent
1.3.6 Other
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Glucono Delta Lactone Production
2.1 Global Glucono Delta Lactone Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Glucono Delta Lactone Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Glucono Delta Lactone Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Glucono Delta Lactone Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Glucono Delta Lactone Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Glucono Delta Lactone Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Glucono Delta Lactone Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Glucono Delta Lactone Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Glucono Delta Lactone Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Global Glucono Delta Lactone Sales by Region
3.4.1 Global Glucono Delta Lactone Sales by Region (2017-2022
