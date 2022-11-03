Global Diethylene Glycol Market Insights and Forecast to 2028
Diethylene Glycol market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Diethylene Glycol market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
Industrial Grade
Pharmaceutical Grade
Food Grade
Segment by Application
Paints&Coatings
Adhesives
Plastics
Personal Care
Others
By Company
SINOPEC
Shell
Reliance Industries
SABIC
The Kuwait Olefins
Formosa Plastics
TOC Glycol Company Limited
Huntsman
Dow
Alberta & Orient Glycol
Indorama Ventures
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Consumption by Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Diethylene Glycol Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Diethylene Glycol Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Industrial Grade
1.2.3 Pharmaceutical Grade
1.2.4 Food Grade
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Diethylene Glycol Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Paints&Coatings
1.3.3 Adhesives
1.3.4 Plastics
1.3.5 Personal Care
1.3.6 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Diethylene Glycol Production
2.1 Global Diethylene Glycol Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Diethylene Glycol Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Diethylene Glycol Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Diethylene Glycol Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Diethylene Glycol Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Diethylene Glycol Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Diethylene Glycol Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Diethylene Glycol Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Diethylene Glycol Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Global Diethylene Glycol Sales by Region
3.4.1 Global Diethylene Glycol Sales by Region (2017-2022)
