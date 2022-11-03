Uncategorized

Global Diethylene Glycol Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

Photo of grandresearchstore grandresearchstore9 hours ago
2 2 minutes read

Diethylene Glycol market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Diethylene Glycol market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

Industrial Grade

Pharmaceutical Grade

Food Grade

Segment by Application

Paints&Coatings

Adhesives

Plastics

Personal Care

Others

By Company

SINOPEC

Shell

Reliance Industries

SABIC

The Kuwait Olefins

Formosa Plastics

TOC Glycol Company Limited

Huntsman

Dow

Alberta & Orient Glycol

Indorama Ventures

Production by Region

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Consumption by Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Table of content

1 Study Coverage
1.1 Diethylene Glycol Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Diethylene Glycol Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Industrial Grade
1.2.3 Pharmaceutical Grade
1.2.4 Food Grade
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Diethylene Glycol Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Paints&Coatings
1.3.3 Adhesives
1.3.4 Plastics
1.3.5 Personal Care
1.3.6 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Diethylene Glycol Production
2.1 Global Diethylene Glycol Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Diethylene Glycol Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Diethylene Glycol Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Diethylene Glycol Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Diethylene Glycol Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Diethylene Glycol Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Diethylene Glycol Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Diethylene Glycol Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Diethylene Glycol Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Global Diethylene Glycol Sales by Region
3.4.1 Global Diethylene Glycol Sales by Region (2017-2022)
3.4.2 Global Sales Diethylene Gly

 

CONTACT US:
North Main Road Koregaon Park, Pune, India – 411001.
International: +1(646)-781-7170
Asia: +91 9169162030
Visit: https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/

Photo of grandresearchstore grandresearchstore9 hours ago
2 2 minutes read
Photo of grandresearchstore

grandresearchstore

Related Articles

Revenue Growth Predicted for Insulated Paper Cup Market by 2028

2 weeks ago

Fluid Filled Tilt Sensor Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

July 22, 2022

Global DC Linear Regulated Power Supply Market Overview Report by 2022-2028

September 23, 2022

Wire Bonder and Die Bonder Market To Observe Exponential Growth By 2022-2028 Toray Engineering,Panasonic

September 20, 2022
Back to top button