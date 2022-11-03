PETE Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of PETE in global, including the following market information:

Global PETE Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global PETE Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)

Global top five PETE companies in 2021 (%)

The global PETE market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Bottle Grade PET Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of PETE include Indorama Ventures, Alpek, FENC, JBF, Octal, Since CR Chemicals, Zhejiang Hengyi, Sinopec Yizheng and Sanfangxiang Group, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the PETE manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global PETE Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global PETE Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Bottle Grade PET

Fiber Grade PET

Film Grade PET

Global PETE Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global PETE Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Packaging

Textile Industry

Other

Global PETE Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global PETE Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies PETE revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies PETE revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies PETE sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)

Key companies PETE sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Indorama Ventures

Alpek

FENC

JBF

Octal

Since CR Chemicals

Zhejiang Hengyi

Sinopec Yizheng

Sanfangxiang Group

Rongsheng Petrochemical

Wankai New Materials

Dhunseri Petrochem & Tea

SABIC

Tongkun Group

NEO GROUP

Lotte Chemical

Nan Ya

KoKsan

Sibur

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 PETE Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global PETE Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global PETE Overall Market Size

2.1 Global PETE Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global PETE Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global PETE Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top PETE Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global PETE Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global PETE Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global PETE Sales by Companies

3.5 Global PETE Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 PETE Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers PETE Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 PETE Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 PETE Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 PETE Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global PETE Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.1.2 Bottle Grade PET

4.1.3 Fiber Grade PET

4.1.4 Film Grade PET

4.2 By Type – Global PETE Revenue & Forecasts

4.2.1 By Type – Global PETE Revenue, 2017-2022

4.2.2

