Metal Material Based Additive Manufacturing Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Metal Material Based Additive Manufacturing in Global, including the following market information:

Global Metal Material Based Additive Manufacturing Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/download-sample/145358/global-metal-material-based-additive-forecast-market-2022-2028-835

The global Metal Material Based Additive Manufacturing market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Selective Laser Melting (SLM) Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Metal Material Based Additive Manufacturing include EOS GmbH, Concept Laser GmbH, SLM, 3D Systems, Arcam AB, ReaLizer, Renishaw, Exone and Wuhan Binhu, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Metal Material Based Additive Manufacturing companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Metal Material Based Additive Manufacturing Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Metal Material Based Additive Manufacturing Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Selective Laser Melting (SLM)

Electronic Beam Melting (EBM)

Other

Global Metal Material Based Additive Manufacturing Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Metal Material Based Additive Manufacturing Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Automotive Industry

Aerospace Industry

Healthcare & Dental Industry

Academic Institutions

Others

Global Metal Material Based Additive Manufacturing Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Metal Material Based Additive Manufacturing Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Metal Material Based Additive Manufacturing revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Metal Material Based Additive Manufacturing revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

EOS GmbH

Concept Laser GmbH

SLM

3D Systems

Arcam AB

ReaLizer

Renishaw

Exone

Wuhan Binhu

Bright Laser Technologies

Huake 3D

Syndaya

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/reports/145358/global-metal-material-based-additive-forecast-market-2022-2028-835

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Metal Material Based Additive Manufacturing Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Metal Material Based Additive Manufacturing Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Metal Material Based Additive Manufacturing Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Metal Material Based Additive Manufacturing Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Metal Material Based Additive Manufacturing Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Restraints

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Metal Material Based Additive Manufacturing Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Metal Material Based Additive Manufacturing Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Metal Material Based Additive Manufacturing Revenue by Companies

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Metal Material Based Additive Manufacturing Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.5 Global Companies Metal Material Based Additive Manufacturing Product Type

3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Metal Material Based Additive Manufactur

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/reports/145358/global-metal-material-based-additive-forecast-market-2022-2028-835

CONTACT US:

North Main Road Koregaon Park, Pune, India – 411001.

International: +1(646)-781-7170

Asia: +91 9169162030

Visit: https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/