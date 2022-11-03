Glacial Acrylic Acid Market Analysis Report & Forecast to 2028 – Competitors, Revenue, Market Trends, Share, Size, Growth and Opportunities

The Global and United States RFIDGlacial Acrylic Acid Market Report was published by QYResearch recently.

Global RFIDGlacial Acrylic Acid Scope and Market Size

RFIDGlacial Acrylic Acid market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global RFIDGlacial Acrylic Acid market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

For United States market, this report focuses on the RFIDGlacial Acrylic Acid market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

Segment by Type

Super Absorbent Polymers(SAP)

Polyacrylates

Detergent Cobuilders

Others

Segment by Application

Chemical

Water Treatment

Detergent

Others

The report on the RFIDGlacial Acrylic Acid market covers the following region analysis:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

The report mentions the prominent market player consisting of:

BASF

DuPont

Nippon Shokubai

Arkema

LG Chem

Mitsubishi Chemical

Idemitsu Kosan

Hexion

Sasol

Formosa Plastics

Taixing Jurong Chemical

Zhejiang Satellite Petro Chemical

Shanghai Huayi Acrylic Acid

Sanmu Group

Shandong kaitai petrochemical

CNOOC

Key Objectives of This Report

To study and analyze the global RFIDGlacial Acrylic Acid consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

To understand the structure of RFIDGlacial Acrylic Acid market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global RFIDGlacial Acrylic Acid manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the RFIDGlacial Acrylic Acid with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).

To project the consumption of RFIDGlacial Acrylic Acid submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Key Topics Covered

1 Study Coverage

1.1Glacial Acrylic Acid Product Introduction

1.2 GlobalGlacial Acrylic Acid Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 GlobalGlacial Acrylic Acid Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 GlobalGlacial Acrylic Acid Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 United StatesGlacial Acrylic Acid Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 United StatesGlacial Acrylic Acid Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.3.2 United StatesGlacial Acrylic Acid Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.4Glacial Acrylic Acid Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.1 The Market Share of United StatesGlacial Acrylic Acid in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.2 The Growth Rate ofGlacial Acrylic Acid Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.5Glacial Acrylic Acid Market Dynamics

1.5.1Glacial Acrylic Acid Industry Trends

1.5.2Glacial Acrylic Acid Market Drivers

1.5.3Glacial Acrylic Acid Market Challenges

1.5.4Glacial Acrylic Acid Market Restraints

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Market by Type

2.1Glacial Acrylic Acid Market Segment by Type

2.1.1 Premium Grade

2.1.2 Other

2.2 GlobalGlacial Acrylic Acid Market Size by Type

2.2.1 GlobalGlacial Acrylic Acid Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.2 GlobalGlacial Acrylic Acid Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.3 GlobalGlacial Acrylic Acid Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 United StatesGlacial Acrylic Acid Market Size by Type

2.3.1 United StatesGlacial Acrylic Acid Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.2 United StatesGlacial Acrylic Acid Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.3 United StatesGlacial Acrylic Acid Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3 Market by Application

3.1Glacial Acrylic Acid Market Segment by Application

3.1.1 PCB or Laminates

3.1.2 Plastic Housings

3.1.3 Intermediate

3.2 GlobalGlacial Acrylic Acid Market Size by Application

3.2.1 GlobalGlacial Acrylic Acid Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.2.2 GlobalGlacial Acrylic Acid Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 GlobalGlacial Acrylic Acid Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3 United StatesGlacial Acrylic Acid Market Size by Application

3.3.1 United StatesGlacial Acrylic Acid Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.2 United StatesGlacial Acrylic Acid Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 United StatesGlacial Acrylic Acid Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

4 GlobalGlacial Acrylic Acid Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 GlobalGlacial Acrylic Acid Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Top GlobalGlacial Acrylic Acid Manufacturers Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.1.2 GlobalGlacial Acrylic Acid Revenue by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.3 GlobalGlacial Acrylic Acid Sales by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.4 GlobalGlacial Acrylic Acid Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.2 GlobalGlacial Acrylic Acid Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1Glacial Acrylic Acid Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Manufacturers ofGlacial Acrylic Acid in 2021

4.2.3 GlobalGlacial Acrylic Acid Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 GlobalGlacial Acrylic Acid Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type

4.3.1 GlobalGlacial Acrylic Acid Manufacturers, Headquarters and Distribution of Producing Region

4.3.2 ManufacturersGlacial Acrylic Acid Product Type

4.3.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter intoGlacial Acrylic Acid Market

4.4 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United StatesGlacial Acrylic Acid Market Size by Company

4.5.1 TopGlacial Acrylic Acid Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.5.2 United StatesGlacial Acrylic Acid Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

4.5.3 United StatesGlacial Acrylic Acid Sales by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 GlobalGlacial Acrylic Acid Market Size by Region

5.1 GlobalGlacial Acrylic Acid Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 GlobalGlacial Acrylic Acid Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 GlobalGlacial Acrylic Acid Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 GlobalGlacial Acrylic Acid Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 GlobalGlacial Acrylic Acid Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 GlobalGlacial Acrylic Acid Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 GlobalGlacial Acrylic Acid Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North AmericaGlacial Acrylic Acid Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North AmericaGlacial Acrylic Acid Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 U.S.

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-PacificGlacial Acrylic Acid Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-PacificGlacial Acrylic Acid Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 EuropeGlacial Acrylic Acid Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 EuropeGlacial Acrylic Acid Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin AmericaGlacial Acrylic Acid Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin AmericaGlacial Acrylic Acid Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and AfricaGlacial Acrylic Acid Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and AfricaGlacial Acrylic Acid Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 BASF

7.1.1 BASF Corporation Information

7.1.2 BASF Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 BASF Glacial Acrylic Acid Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 BASF Glacial Acrylic Acid Products Offered

7.1.5 BASF Recent Development

7.2 DuPont

7.2.1 DuPont Corporation Information

7.2.2 DuPont Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 DuPont Glacial Acrylic Acid Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 DuPont Glacial Acrylic Acid Products Offered

7.2.5 DuPont Recent Development

7.3 Nippon Shokubai

7.3.1 Nippon Shokubai Corporation Information

7.3.2 Nippon Shokubai Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 Nippon Shokubai Glacial Acrylic Acid Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 Nippon Shokubai Glacial Acrylic Acid Products Offered

7.3.5 Nippon Shokubai Recent Development

7.4 Arkema

7.4.1 Arkema Corporation Information

7.4.2 Arkema Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 Arkema Glacial Acrylic Acid Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 Arkema Glacial Acrylic Acid Products Offered

7.4.5 Arkema Recent Development

7.5 LG Chem

7.5.1 LG Chem Corporation Information

7.5.2 LG Chem Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 LG Chem Glacial Acrylic Acid Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 LG Chem Glacial Acrylic Acid Products Offered

7.5.5 LG Chem Recent Development

7.6 Mitsubishi Chemical

7.6.1 Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation Information

7.6.2 Mitsubishi Chemical Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 Mitsubishi Chemical Glacial Acrylic Acid Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 Mitsubishi Chemical Glacial Acrylic Acid Products Offered

7.6.5 Mitsubishi Chemical Recent Development

7.7 Idemitsu Kosan

7.7.1 Idemitsu Kosan Corporation Information

7.7.2 Idemitsu Kosan Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 Idemitsu Kosan Glacial Acrylic Acid Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 Idemitsu Kosan Glacial Acrylic Acid Products Offered

7.7.5 Idemitsu Kosan Recent Development

7.8 Hexion

7.8.1 Hexion Corporation Information

7.8.2 Hexion Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 Hexion Glacial Acrylic Acid Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 Hexion Glacial Acrylic Acid Products Offered

7.8.5 Hexion Recent Development

7.9 Sasol

7.9.1 Sasol Corporation Information

7.9.2 Sasol Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 Sasol Glacial Acrylic Acid Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 Sasol Glacial Acrylic Acid Products Offered

7.9.5 Sasol Recent Development

7.10 Formosa Plastics

7.10.1 Formosa Plastics Corporation Information

7.10.2 Formosa Plastics Description and Business Overview

7.10.3 Formosa Plastics Glacial Acrylic Acid Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 Formosa Plastics Glacial Acrylic Acid Products Offered

7.10.5 Formosa Plastics Recent Development

7.11 Taixing Jurong Chemical

7.11.1 Taixing Jurong Chemical Corporation Information

7.11.2 Taixing Jurong Chemical Description and Business Overview

7.11.3 Taixing Jurong Chemical Glacial Acrylic Acid Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.11.4 Taixing Jurong Chemical Glacial Acrylic Acid Products Offered

7.11.5 Taixing Jurong Chemical Recent Development

7.12 Zhejiang Satellite Petro Chemical

7.12.1 Zhejiang Satellite Petro Chemical Corporation Information

7.12.2 Zhejiang Satellite Petro Chemical Description and Business Overview

7.12.3 Zhejiang Satellite Petro Chemical Glacial Acrylic Acid Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.12.4 Zhejiang Satellite Petro Chemical Products Offered

7.12.5 Zhejiang Satellite Petro Chemical Recent Development

7.13 Shanghai Huayi Acrylic Acid

7.13.1 Shanghai Huayi Acrylic Acid Corporation Information

7.13.2 Shanghai Huayi Acrylic Acid Description and Business Overview

7.13.3 Shanghai Huayi Acrylic Acid Glacial Acrylic Acid Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.13.4 Shanghai Huayi Acrylic Acid Products Offered

7.13.5 Shanghai Huayi Acrylic Acid Recent Development

7.14 Sanmu Group

7.14.1 Sanmu Group Corporation Information

7.14.2 Sanmu Group Description and Business Overview

7.14.3 Sanmu Group Glacial Acrylic Acid Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.14.4 Sanmu Group Products Offered

7.14.5 Sanmu Group Recent Development

7.15 Shandong kaitai petrochemical

7.15.1 Shandong kaitai petrochemical Corporation Information

7.15.2 Shandong kaitai petrochemical Description and Business Overview

7.15.3 Shandong kaitai petrochemical Glacial Acrylic Acid Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.15.4 Shandong kaitai petrochemical Products Offered

7.15.5 Shandong kaitai petrochemical Recent Development

7.16 CNOOC

7.16.1 CNOOC Corporation Information

7.16.2 CNOOC Description and Business Overview

7.16.3 CNOOC Glacial Acrylic Acid Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.16.4 CNOOC Products Offered

7.16.5 CNOOC Recent Development

8 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

8.1Glacial Acrylic Acid Industry Chain Analysis

8.2Glacial Acrylic Acid Key Raw Materials

8.2.1 Key Raw Materials

8.2.2Glacial Acrylic Acid Distributors

8.3Glacial Acrylic Acid Production Mode & Process

8.4Glacial Acrylic Acid Sales and Marketing

8.4.1Glacial Acrylic Acid Sales Channels

8.4.2Glacial Acrylic Acid Distributors

8.5Glacial Acrylic Acid Customers

9 Research Findings and Conclusion

10 Appendix

10.1 Research Methodology

10.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

10.1.2 Data Source

10.2 Author Details

10.3 Disclaimer

