Thermoplastic Composites for Automotive Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Thermoplastic Composites for Automotive in global, including the following market information:
Global Thermoplastic Composites for Automotive Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Thermoplastic Composites for Automotive Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)
Global top five Thermoplastic Composites for Automotive companies in 2021 (%)
The global Thermoplastic Composites for Automotive market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Glass Fiber Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Thermoplastic Composites for Automotive include Lanxess, DSM, SABIC, BASF, DuPont, Solvay, RTP, Celanese and Toray and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Thermoplastic Composites for Automotive manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Thermoplastic Composites for Automotive Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Thermoplastic Composites for Automotive Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Glass Fiber
Carbon Fiber
Global Thermoplastic Composites for Automotive Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Thermoplastic Composites for Automotive Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Passenger Car
Commercial Vehicle
Global Thermoplastic Composites for Automotive Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Thermoplastic Composites for Automotive Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Thermoplastic Composites for Automotive revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Thermoplastic Composites for Automotive revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Thermoplastic Composites for Automotive sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)
Key companies Thermoplastic Composites for Automotive sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Lanxess
DSM
SABIC
BASF
DuPont
Solvay
RTP
Celanese
Toray
Teijin Limited
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Thermoplastic Composites for Automotive Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Thermoplastic Composites for Automotive Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Thermoplastic Composites for Automotive Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Thermoplastic Composites for Automotive Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Thermoplastic Composites for Automotive Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Thermoplastic Composites for Automotive Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Thermoplastic Composites for Automotive Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Thermoplastic Composites for Automotive Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Thermoplastic Composites for Automotive Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Thermoplastic Composites for Automotive Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Thermoplastic Composites for Automotive Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Thermoplastic Composites for Automotive Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Thermoplastic Composites for Automotive Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Thermoplastic
CONTACT US:
North Main Road Koregaon Park, Pune, India – 411001.
International: +1(646)-781-7170
Asia: +91 9169162030
Visit: https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/