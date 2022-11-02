Acrylic Amide Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Acrylic Amide in global, including the following market information:
Global Acrylic Amide Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Acrylic Amide Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)
Global top five Acrylic Amide companies in 2021 (%)
The global Acrylic Amide market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Acrylamide Crystal Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Acrylic Amide include BASF, Ashland, Mitsui Chemicals, Anhui Jucheng, SNF Group, Beijing Hengju, Jiangxi Changjiu, Zibo Xinye and Mitsubishi Chemical, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Acrylic Amide manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Acrylic Amide Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Acrylic Amide Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Acrylamide Crystal
Acrylamide Aqueous Solution
Global Acrylic Amide Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Acrylic Amide Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Paints and Coatings
Water Treatment
Pulp and Paper Industry
Oil and Gas Industry
Mining
Others
Global Acrylic Amide Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Acrylic Amide Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Acrylic Amide revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Acrylic Amide revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Acrylic Amide sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)
Key companies Acrylic Amide sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
BASF
Ashland
Mitsui Chemicals
Anhui Jucheng
SNF Group
Beijing Hengju
Jiangxi Changjiu
Zibo Xinye
Mitsubishi Chemical
Black Rose
Shandong Ruihai Mishan Chemical
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Acrylic Amide Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Acrylic Amide Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Acrylic Amide Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Acrylic Amide Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Acrylic Amide Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Acrylic Amide Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Acrylic Amide Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Acrylic Amide Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Acrylic Amide Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Acrylic Amide Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Acrylic Amide Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Acrylic Amide Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Acrylic Amide Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Acrylic Amide Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Acrylic Amide Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Acrylic Amide Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Acrylic Amide Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 Acrylamide Crystal
4.1.3 Acrylamide Aq
