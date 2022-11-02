Global Hot Rubberized Asphalt Waterproofing Membrane Market Research Report 2022
The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by manufacturers, by Type and by Application. Each type provides information about the production during the forecast period of 2017 to 2028. by Application segment also provides consumption during the forecast period of 2017 to 2028. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.
Segment by Type
One Component Hot Rubberized Asphalt Waterproofing Membrane
Two Component Hot Rubberized Asphalt Waterproofing Membrane
Segment by Application
Underground Waterproofing
Tunnel
Deck
Square
Others
By Company
Carlisle
Tremco
Barrett Company
Siplast
Henry Company
Fransyl
Pli-Dek
Minerals Technologies
Hydrotech
Soprema
AVM Industries
Hydrotech Membrane Corp.
JV Polymers
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Consumption by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
China Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Colombia
Table of content
1 Hot Rubberized Asphalt Waterproofing Membrane Market Overview
1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Hot Rubberized Asphalt Waterproofing Membrane
1.2 Hot Rubberized Asphalt Waterproofing Membrane Segment by Type
1.2.1 Global Hot Rubberized Asphalt Waterproofing Membrane Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2022 VS 2028
1.2.2 One Component Hot Rubberized Asphalt Waterproofing Membrane
1.2.3 Two Component Hot Rubberized Asphalt Waterproofing Membrane
1.3 Hot Rubberized Asphalt Waterproofing Membrane Segment by Application
1.3.1 Global Hot Rubberized Asphalt Waterproofing Membrane Consumption Comparison by Application: 2022 VS 2028
1.3.2 Underground Waterproofing
1.3.3 Tunnel
1.3.4 Deck
1.3.5 Square
1.3.6 Others
1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects
1.4.1 Global Hot Rubberized Asphalt Waterproofing Membrane Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.4.2 Global Hot Rubberized Asphalt Waterproofing Membrane Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.4.3 Global Hot Rubberized Asphalt Waterproofing Membrane Production Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.5 Global Market Size by Region
1.5.1 Global Hot Rubberized Asphalt Waterproofing Membrane Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.5.2 North America Hot Rubberized Asphalt Waterproofing Membrane Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
