Global Hot Rubberized Asphalt Waterproofing Membrane Market Research Report 2022

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by manufacturers, by Type and by Application. Each type provides information about the production during the forecast period of 2017 to 2028. by Application segment also provides consumption during the forecast period of 2017 to 2028. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.

Segment by Type

One Component Hot Rubberized Asphalt Waterproofing Membrane

Two Component Hot Rubberized Asphalt Waterproofing Membrane

Segment by Application

Underground Waterproofing

Tunnel

Deck

Square

Others

By Company

Carlisle

Tremco

Barrett Company

Siplast

Henry Company

Fransyl

Pli-Dek

Minerals Technologies

Hydrotech

Soprema

AVM Industries

Hydrotech Membrane Corp.

JV Polymers

Production by Region

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Consumption by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

China Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

Table of content

1 Hot Rubberized Asphalt Waterproofing Membrane Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Hot Rubberized Asphalt Waterproofing Membrane

1.2 Hot Rubberized Asphalt Waterproofing Membrane Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Hot Rubberized Asphalt Waterproofing Membrane Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2022 VS 2028

1.2.2 One Component Hot Rubberized Asphalt Waterproofing Membrane

1.2.3 Two Component Hot Rubberized Asphalt Waterproofing Membrane

1.3 Hot Rubberized Asphalt Waterproofing Membrane Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Hot Rubberized Asphalt Waterproofing Membrane Consumption Comparison by Application: 2022 VS 2028

1.3.2 Underground Waterproofing

1.3.3 Tunnel

1.3.4 Deck

1.3.5 Square

1.3.6 Others

1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects

1.4.1 Global Hot Rubberized Asphalt Waterproofing Membrane Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)

1.4.2 Global Hot Rubberized Asphalt Waterproofing Membrane Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)

1.4.3 Global Hot Rubberized Asphalt Waterproofing Membrane Production Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)

1.5 Global Market Size by Region

1.5.1 Global Hot Rubberized Asphalt Waterproofing Membrane Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.5.2 North America Hot Rubberized Asphalt Waterproofing Membrane Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)



