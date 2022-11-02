Global Fluid-applied Waterproofing Membrane Market Research Report 2022
The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by manufacturers, by Type and by Application. Each type provides information about the production during the forecast period of 2017 to 2028. by Application segment also provides consumption during the forecast period of 2017 to 2028. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.
Segment by Type
Cold Fluid-applied Waterproofing Membrane
Hot Fluid-applied Waterproofing Membrane
Segment by Application
Underground Waterproofing
Tunnel
Deck
Roof
Others
By Company
Sika Group
Bostik
Carlisle
Tremco
Barrett Company
Siplast
Henry Company
Fransyl
Pli-Dek
Minerals Technologies
Hydrotech
Soprema
AVM Industries
Hydrotech Membrane Corp.
WR Meadows
RIW Ltd
Owens Corning
Delta Membranes
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Consumption by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
China Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Colombia
Table of content
1 Fluid-applied Waterproofing Membrane Market Overview
1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Fluid-applied Waterproofing Membrane
1.2 Fluid-applied Waterproofing Membrane Segment by Type
1.2.1 Global Fluid-applied Waterproofing Membrane Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2022 VS 2028
1.2.2 Cold Fluid-applied Waterproofing Membrane
1.2.3 Hot Fluid-applied Waterproofing Membrane
1.3 Fluid-applied Waterproofing Membrane Segment by Application
1.3.1 Global Fluid-applied Waterproofing Membrane Consumption Comparison by Application: 2022 VS 2028
1.3.2 Underground Waterproofing
1.3.3 Tunnel
1.3.4 Deck
1.3.5 Roof
1.3.6 Others
1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects
1.4.1 Global Fluid-applied Waterproofing Membrane Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.4.2 Global Fluid-applied Waterproofing Membrane Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.4.3 Global Fluid-applied Waterproofing Membrane Production Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.5 Global Market Size by Region
1.5.1 Global Fluid-applied Waterproofing Membrane Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.5.2 North America Fluid-applied Waterproofing Membrane Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.5.3 Europe Fluid-applied Waterproofing Membrane Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.5.4 China Fluid-applied Waterproofing M
