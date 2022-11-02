Global Polyurethane Liquid Membrane Market Research Report 2022
The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by manufacturers, by Type and by Application. Each type provides information about the production during the forecast period of 2017 to 2028. by Application segment also provides consumption during the forecast period of 2017 to 2028. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.
Segment by Type
One Component Polyurethane Liquid Membrane
Two-component Polyurethane Liquid Membrane
Segment by Application
Roof
Exterior Wall
Deck
Balcony
Others
By Company
Bostik
Sika
Alchimica
Eagle Group
Tecnopol
Krypton Chemical
Emulzer
Maris Polymers
Hongyuan Waterproof
ISOMAT SA
Cactus Industrial
Ravago Building Solutions
Sunanda Global
ICR SOLUTION
Dr.Fixit
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
India
Consumption by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
China Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Colombia
Table of content
1 Polyurethane Liquid Membrane Market Overview
1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Polyurethane Liquid Membrane
1.2 Polyurethane Liquid Membrane Segment by Type
1.2.1 Global Polyurethane Liquid Membrane Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2022 VS 2028
1.2.2 One Component Polyurethane Liquid Membrane
1.2.3 Two-component Polyurethane Liquid Membrane
1.3 Polyurethane Liquid Membrane Segment by Application
1.3.1 Global Polyurethane Liquid Membrane Consumption Comparison by Application: 2022 VS 2028
1.3.2 Roof
1.3.3 Exterior Wall
1.3.4 Deck
1.3.5 Balcony
1.3.6 Others
1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects
1.4.1 Global Polyurethane Liquid Membrane Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.4.2 Global Polyurethane Liquid Membrane Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.4.3 Global Polyurethane Liquid Membrane Production Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.5 Global Market Size by Region
1.5.1 Global Polyurethane Liquid Membrane Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.5.2 North America Polyurethane Liquid Membrane Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.5.3 Europe Polyurethane Liquid Membrane Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.5.4 China Polyurethane Liquid Membrane Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.5.5 India Polyurethane Liquid Membrane Estimates and Fore
