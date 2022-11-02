Global Molecular Diagnostic Instrument Market Research Report 2022
The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by company, by Type and by Application. This study provides information about the sales and revenue during the historic and forecasted period of 2017 to 2028. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.
Segment by Type
Nucleic Acid Extractor
PCR Instrument
Nucleic Acid Molecule Hybridization Instrument
Gene Chip Instrument
Genetic Sequencer
Segment by Application
Hospital
Clinic
Laboratory
By Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
U.A.E
By Company
Illumina
ThermoFisher
Roche
DAAN Gene
BGI Group
Agilent Technologies
QIAGEN
Macrogen
ELITech Group
Analytik Jena
Bio-Rad
Promega
Texas BioGene
Table of content
1 Molecular Diagnostic Instrument Market Overview
1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Molecular Diagnostic Instrument
1.2 Molecular Diagnostic Instrument Segment by Type
1.2.1 Global Molecular Diagnostic Instrument Sales Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2022-2028)
1.2.2 Nucleic Acid Extractor
1.2.3 PCR Instrument
1.2.4 Nucleic Acid Molecule Hybridization Instrument
1.2.5 Gene Chip Instrument
1.2.6 Genetic Sequencer
1.3 Molecular Diagnostic Instrument Segment by Application
1.3.1 Global Molecular Diagnostic Instrument Sales Comparison by Application: (2022-2028)
1.3.2 Hospital
1.3.3 Clinic
1.3.4 Laboratory
1.4 Global Molecular Diagnostic Instrument Market Size Estimates and Forecasts
1.4.1 Global Molecular Diagnostic Instrument Revenue 2017-2028
1.4.2 Global Molecular Diagnostic Instrument Sales 2017-2028
1.4.3 Molecular Diagnostic Instrument Market Size by Region: 2017 Versus 2021 Versus 2028
2 Molecular Diagnostic Instrument Market Competition by Manufacturers
2.1 Global Molecular Diagnostic Instrument Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2022)
2.2 Global Molecular Diagnostic Instrument Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2022)
2.3 Global Molecular Diagnostic Instrument Average Price by Manufacturers (2017-2022)
2.4 Manufacturers Molecular Diagnostic Instrument Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type
