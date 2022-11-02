Global Molecular Diagnostic Instrument Market Research Report 2022

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by company, by Type and by Application. This study provides information about the sales and revenue during the historic and forecasted period of 2017 to 2028. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.

Segment by Type

Nucleic Acid Extractor

PCR Instrument

Nucleic Acid Molecule Hybridization Instrument

Gene Chip Instrument

Genetic Sequencer

Segment by Application

Hospital

Clinic

Laboratory

By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

U.A.E

By Company

Illumina

ThermoFisher

Roche

DAAN Gene

BGI Group

Agilent Technologies

QIAGEN

Macrogen

ELITech Group

Analytik Jena

Bio-Rad

Promega

Texas BioGene

Table of content

1 Molecular Diagnostic Instrument Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Molecular Diagnostic Instrument

1.2 Molecular Diagnostic Instrument Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Molecular Diagnostic Instrument Sales Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2022-2028)

1.2.2 Nucleic Acid Extractor

1.2.3 PCR Instrument

1.2.4 Nucleic Acid Molecule Hybridization Instrument

1.2.5 Gene Chip Instrument

1.2.6 Genetic Sequencer

1.3 Molecular Diagnostic Instrument Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Molecular Diagnostic Instrument Sales Comparison by Application: (2022-2028)

1.3.2 Hospital

1.3.3 Clinic

1.3.4 Laboratory

1.4 Global Molecular Diagnostic Instrument Market Size Estimates and Forecasts

1.4.1 Global Molecular Diagnostic Instrument Revenue 2017-2028

1.4.2 Global Molecular Diagnostic Instrument Sales 2017-2028

1.4.3 Molecular Diagnostic Instrument Market Size by Region: 2017 Versus 2021 Versus 2028

2 Molecular Diagnostic Instrument Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Molecular Diagnostic Instrument Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2022)

2.2 Global Molecular Diagnostic Instrument Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2022)

2.3 Global Molecular Diagnostic Instrument Average Price by Manufacturers (2017-2022)

2.4 Manufacturers Molecular Diagnostic Instrument Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type



