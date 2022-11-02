Global Cast Tungsten Carbide Market Research Report 2022

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by manufacturers, by Type and by Application. Each type provides information about the production during the forecast period of 2017 to 2028. by Application segment also provides consumption during the forecast period of 2017 to 2028. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.

Segment by Type

Grain Sizes

Grain Sizes 1-10 ?m

Grain Sizes >10 ?m

Segment by Application

Machine Tools & Components

Cutting Tools

Dies & Punches

Others (Abrasive Products, etc.)

By Company

Sandvik

Xiamen Tungsten

China Minmetals

Element Six

Jiangxi Yaosheng

GuangDong XiangLu Tungsten

Chongyi Zhangyyuan Tungsten

Plansee (GTP)

JXTC

Japan New Metals

AST

Kohsei

ALMT

Kennametal

H.C.Starck

TaeguTec

Wolfram JSC

Buffalo Tungsten

ERAMET

Lineage Alloys

Production by Region

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Consumption by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

China Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Table of content

1 Cast Tungsten Carbide Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Cast Tungsten Carbide

1.2 Cast Tungsten Carbide Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Cast Tungsten Carbide Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2022 VS 2028

1.2.2 Grain Sizes <1 ?m

1.2.3 Grain Sizes 1-10 ?m

1.2.4 Grain Sizes >10 ?m

1.3 Cast Tungsten Carbide Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Cast Tungsten Carbide Consumption Comparison by Application: 2022 VS 2028

1.3.2 Machine Tools & Components

1.3.3 Cutting Tools

1.3.4 Dies & Punches

1.3.5 Others (Abrasive Products, etc.)

1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects

1.4.1 Global Cast Tungsten Carbide Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)

1.4.2 Global Cast Tungsten Carbide Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)

1.4.3 Global Cast Tungsten Carbide Production Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)

1.5 Global Market Size by Region

1.5.1 Global Cast Tungsten Carbide Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.5.2 North America Cast Tungsten Carbide Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)

1.5.3 Europe Cast Tungsten Carbide Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)

1.5.4 China Cast Tungsten Carbide Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)

1.5.5 Japan Cast Tungsten Carbide Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Cast

