Agriculture Variable Rate Technology Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Agriculture Variable Rate Technology in Global, including the following market information:

Global Agriculture Variable Rate Technology Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Agriculture Variable Rate Technology market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Soil Sensing Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Agriculture Variable Rate Technology include AG Leader Technology, AGCO Corporation, AgJunction, CNH Industrial NV, Deere & Company, Hexagon, Kubota Corporation, Lindsay Corporation and SZ DJI Technology Co., Ltd., etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Agriculture Variable Rate Technology companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Agriculture Variable Rate Technology Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Agriculture Variable Rate Technology Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Soil Sensing

Fertilizer VRT

Crop Protection Chemical VRT

Sedding VRT

Yield Monitoring

Irrigation VRT

Others

Global Agriculture Variable Rate Technology Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Agriculture Variable Rate Technology Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Fertilizers

Crop Protection Chemicals

Others

Global Agriculture Variable Rate Technology Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Agriculture Variable Rate Technology Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Agriculture Variable Rate Technology revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Agriculture Variable Rate Technology revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

AG Leader Technology

AGCO Corporation

AgJunction

CNH Industrial NV

Deere & Company

Hexagon

Kubota Corporation

Lindsay Corporation

SZ DJI Technology Co., Ltd.

Teejet Technologies

The Climate Corporation

Topcon Corporation

Trimble, Inc

Valmont Industries, Inc

Yara International

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Agriculture Variable Rate Technology Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Agriculture Variable Rate Technology Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Agriculture Variable Rate Technology Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Agriculture Variable Rate Technology Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Agriculture Variable Rate Technology Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Restraints

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Agriculture Variable Rate Technology Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Agriculture Variable Rate Technology Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Agriculture Variable Rate Technology Revenue by Companies

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Agriculture Variable Rate Technology Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.5 Global Companies Agriculture Variable Rate Technology Product Type

3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Agriculture Variable Rate Technology Players in Global Market

3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Agriculture

