Construction Elastomer Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Construction Elastomer in global, including the following market information:

The global Construction Elastomer market was valued at 5280.4 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 7361.8 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 4.9% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Thermoset Elastomer Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Construction Elastomer include BASF SE, Dow Chemical Company, Dupont, Arkema, Covestro AG, Huntsman, Kraton, Mitsubishi Chemical and Lubrizol, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Construction Elastomer manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Construction Elastomer Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Construction Elastomer Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Construction Elastomer Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Construction Elastomer Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Construction Elastomer Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Construction Elastomer Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Construction Elastomer Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Construction Elastomer Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Construction Elastomer Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Construction Elastomer Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Construction Elastomer Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Construction Elastomer Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Construction Elastomer Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Construction Elastomer Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Construction Elastomer Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Construction Elastomer Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Construction Elastomer Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Construction Elastomer Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overvi

