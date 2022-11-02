Fiber Core (FC) Elevator Ropes Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Fiber Core (FC) Elevator Ropes in global, including the following market information:
Global Fiber Core (FC) Elevator Ropes Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Fiber Core (FC) Elevator Ropes Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Meters)
Global top five Fiber Core (FC) Elevator Ropes companies in 2021 (%)
The global Fiber Core (FC) Elevator Ropes market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Natural Fiber Core (NFC) Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Fiber Core (FC) Elevator Ropes include PFEIFER, Tokyo Rope Mfg, Jiangsu Safety Wire Rope, BRUGG Lifting AG, Goldsun Wire Rope, Gustav Wolf GmbH, Bekaert, KISWIRE LTD and Bharat Wire Ropes, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Fiber Core (FC) Elevator Ropes manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Fiber Core (FC) Elevator Ropes Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Meters)
Global Fiber Core (FC) Elevator Ropes Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Natural Fiber Core (NFC)
Synthetic Fiber Core (SFC)
Global Fiber Core (FC) Elevator Ropes Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Meters)
Global Fiber Core (FC) Elevator Ropes Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Traction Elevator
Hydraulic Elevator
Machine-Room-Less (MRL) Elevator
Global Fiber Core (FC) Elevator Ropes Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Meters)
Global Fiber Core (FC) Elevator Ropes Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Fiber Core (FC) Elevator Ropes revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Fiber Core (FC) Elevator Ropes revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Fiber Core (FC) Elevator Ropes sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Meters)
Key companies Fiber Core (FC) Elevator Ropes sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
PFEIFER
Tokyo Rope Mfg
Jiangsu Safety Wire Rope
BRUGG Lifting AG
Goldsun Wire Rope
Gustav Wolf GmbH
Bekaert
KISWIRE LTD
Bharat Wire Ropes
Usha Martin
Santini Funi Srl
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Fiber Core (FC) Elevator Ropes Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Fiber Core (FC) Elevator Ropes Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Fiber Core (FC) Elevator Ropes Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Fiber Core (FC) Elevator Ropes Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Fiber Core (FC) Elevator Ropes Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Fiber Core (FC) Elevator Ropes Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Fiber Core (FC) Elevator Ropes Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Fiber Core (FC) Elevator Ropes Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Fiber Core (FC) Elevator Ropes Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Fiber Core (FC) Elevator Ropes Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Fiber Core (FC) Elevator Ropes Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Fiber Core (FC) Elevator Ropes Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Fiber Core (FC) Elevator Ropes Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Fiber Core (FC) Elevator Ropes Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Fiber Core (FC) Elevator Ropes Compani
