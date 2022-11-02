Independent Wire Rope Core (IWRC) Elevator Wire Ropes Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Independent Wire Rope Core (IWRC) Elevator Wire Ropes in global, including the following market information:

Global Independent Wire Rope Core (IWRC) Elevator Wire Ropes Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Independent Wire Rope Core (IWRC) Elevator Wire Ropes Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Meters)

Global top five Independent Wire Rope Core (IWRC) Elevator Wire Ropes companies in 2021 (%)

The global Independent Wire Rope Core (IWRC) Elevator Wire Ropes market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

8-strand Steel Core Rope Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Independent Wire Rope Core (IWRC) Elevator Wire Ropes include PFEIFER, Tokyo Rope Mfg, Jiangsu Safety Wire Rope, BRUGG Lifting AG, Goldsun Wire Rope, Gustav Wolf GmbH, Bekaert, KISWIRE LTD and Bharat Wire Ropes and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Independent Wire Rope Core (IWRC) Elevator Wire Ropes manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Independent Wire Rope Core (IWRC) Elevator Wire Ropes Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Meters)

Global Independent Wire Rope Core (IWRC) Elevator Wire Ropes Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

8-strand Steel Core Rope

9-strand Steel Core Rope

Others

Global Independent Wire Rope Core (IWRC) Elevator Wire Ropes Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Meters)

Global Independent Wire Rope Core (IWRC) Elevator Wire Ropes Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Traction Elevator

Hydraulic Elevator

Machine-Room-Less (MRL) Elevator

Global Independent Wire Rope Core (IWRC) Elevator Wire Ropes Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Meters)

Global Independent Wire Rope Core (IWRC) Elevator Wire Ropes Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Independent Wire Rope Core (IWRC) Elevator Wire Ropes revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Independent Wire Rope Core (IWRC) Elevator Wire Ropes revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Independent Wire Rope Core (IWRC) Elevator Wire Ropes sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Meters)

Key companies Independent Wire Rope Core (IWRC) Elevator Wire Ropes sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

PFEIFER

Tokyo Rope Mfg

Jiangsu Safety Wire Rope

BRUGG Lifting AG

Goldsun Wire Rope

Gustav Wolf GmbH

Bekaert

KISWIRE LTD

Bharat Wire Ropes

Usha Martin

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Independent Wire Rope Core (IWRC) Elevator Wire Ropes Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Independent Wire Rope Core (IWRC) Elevator Wire Ropes Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Independent Wire Rope Core (IWRC) Elevator Wire Ropes Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Independent Wire Rope Core (IWRC) Elevator Wire Ropes Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Independent Wire Rope Core (IWRC) Elevator Wire Ropes Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Independent Wire Rope Core (IWRC) Elevator Wire Ropes Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Independent Wire Rope Core (IWRC) Elevator Wire Ropes Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Independent Wire Rope Core (IWRC) Elevator Wire Ropes Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Independent Wire Rope Core (IWRC) Elevator Wire Ropes Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Independent Wire Rope Core (IWRC) Elevator Wire Ropes Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Independent Wire Rope Core (IWRC) Elevator Wire Ropes Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Independent Wire Rope Core (IWRC) Elevator Wire Ropes Companies i

