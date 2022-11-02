Global 2-Hydroxypropyl Acrylate (HPA) Market Research Report 2022
The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by manufacturers, by Type and by Application. Each type provides information about the production during the forecast period of 2017 to 2028. by Application segment also provides consumption during the forecast period of 2017 to 2028. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.
Segment by Type
Hydroxypropyl Acrylate Above 95.0%
Hydroxypropyl Acrylate Above 97.0%
Hydroxypropyl Acrylate Above 98.0%
Others
Segment by Application
Coatings & Paints
Adhesives
Resins & Rubbers
Others
By Company
BASF
Dow Chemical
Evonik
Nippon Shokubai
Anhui Renxin
Changzhou Hickory Chemical
Haihang Industry
Chizhou Fangda
Hangzhou Dayangchem
Zaozhuang Weicheng Chemical
HENAN PROSPER CHEMICALS
Jiangsu Yinyan Specialty Chemicals
Heze Chang Sheng Yuan Technology
Linyi Deroy Polymer Material
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Consumption by Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Table of content
1 2-Hydroxypropyl Acrylate (HPA) Market Overview
1.1 Product Overview and Scope of 2-Hydroxypropyl Acrylate (HPA)
1.2 2-Hydroxypropyl Acrylate (HPA) Segment by Type
1.2.1 Global 2-Hydroxypropyl Acrylate (HPA) Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2022 VS 2028
1.2.2 Hydroxypropyl Acrylate Above 95.0%
1.2.3 Hydroxypropyl Acrylate Above 97.0%
1.2.4 Hydroxypropyl Acrylate Above 98.0%
1.2.5 Others
1.3 2-Hydroxypropyl Acrylate (HPA) Segment by Application
1.3.1 Global 2-Hydroxypropyl Acrylate (HPA) Consumption Comparison by Application: 2022 VS 2028
1.3.2 Coatings & Paints
1.3.3 Adhesives
1.3.4 Resins & Rubbers
1.3.5 Others
1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects
1.4.1 Global 2-Hydroxypropyl Acrylate (HPA) Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.4.2 Global 2-Hydroxypropyl Acrylate (HPA) Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.4.3 Global 2-Hydroxypropyl Acrylate (HPA) Production Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.5 Global Market Size by Region
1.5.1 Global 2-Hydroxypropyl Acrylate (HPA) Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.5.2 North America 2-Hydroxypropyl Acrylate (HPA) Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.5.3 Europe 2-Hydroxypropyl Acrylate (HPA) Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.5.4 China 2-Hydroxypropyl Acrylate (HPA) Estimates and Forecasts
CONTACT US:
276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States
International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414
Visit: https://www.grandresearchstore.com/
https://www.grandresearchstore.com/latest ArticlesRead Morelatest Articleslatest Publications