Global N-(Phosphonomethyl)Iminodiacetic Acid (PMIDA) Market Research Report 2022
The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by manufacturers, by Type and by Application. Each type provides information about the production during the forecast period of 2017 to 2028. by Application segment also provides consumption during the forecast period of 2017 to 2028. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.
Segment by Type
Above 98.0%
Above 97.0%
Others
Segment by Application
Glyphosate Intermediate
Pharmaceuticals
Rubber
Electroplating
Others
By Company
Sichuan Hebang
Sunvic Chemical
Shanghai K.P. Fine Chemical
Chongqing Unisplendour Chemical
Zhongdan Group
Jurong Chemical
Nantong Yongsheng Chemical
Jingma Group
Shandong Credagri Chemical
Hanghou Lochem Industrial(LOCHEM)
Nantong Jiangshan Agrochemical & Chemicals (JSAC)
Haoyuan Industries
Jiangsu Kuaida Agrochemical
Ningbo Generic Chemical
Youth Chemical
HuBei XianLong Chemical
Nantong Guangrong Chemical
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Consumption by Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Table of content
1 N-(Phosphonomethyl)Iminodiacetic Acid (PMIDA) Market Overview
1.1 Product Overview and Scope of N-(Phosphonomethyl)Iminodiacetic Acid (PMIDA)
1.2 N-(Phosphonomethyl)Iminodiacetic Acid (PMIDA) Segment by Type
1.2.1 Global N-(Phosphonomethyl)Iminodiacetic Acid (PMIDA) Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2022 VS 2028
1.2.2 Above 98.0%
1.2.3 Above 97.0%
1.2.4 Others
1.3 N-(Phosphonomethyl)Iminodiacetic Acid (PMIDA) Segment by Application
1.3.1 Global N-(Phosphonomethyl)Iminodiacetic Acid (PMIDA) Consumption Comparison by Application: 2022 VS 2028
1.3.2 Glyphosate Intermediate
1.3.3 Pharmaceuticals
1.3.4 Rubber
1.3.5 Electroplating
1.3.6 Others
1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects
1.4.1 Global N-(Phosphonomethyl)Iminodiacetic Acid (PMIDA) Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.4.2 Global N-(Phosphonomethyl)Iminodiacetic Acid (PMIDA) Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.4.3 Global N-(Phosphonomethyl)Iminodiacetic Acid (PMIDA) Production Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.5 Global Market Size by Region
1.5.1 Global N-(Phosphonomethyl)Iminodiacetic Acid (PMIDA) Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.5.2 North America N-(Phosphonomethyl)Iminodiacetic Acid (PMIDA) Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.5.3 Europe N-(Phosphonomethyl)Iminodiacetic Acid (PMI
https://www.grandresearchstore.com/