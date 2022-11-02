Global Metallized PET Film Market Research Report 2022
The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by manufacturers, by Type and by Application. Each type provides information about the production during the forecast period of 2017 to 2028. by Application segment also provides consumption during the forecast period of 2017 to 2028. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.
Segment by Type
Silver Metallized PET Films
Aluminium Metallized PET Films
Others
Segment by Application
Packaging Industry
Printing Industry
Decoration Industry
Yarn & Fiber Industry
Electrics Industry
Others
By Company
SRF Limited
Impak Films
Dunmore (Steel Partners)
Jindal Group
DAE HA Industrial Co., Ltd.
Flex Films
Polyplex Corporation
Ester Industries
Toray Plastics
Sumilon Industries
Cosmo Films
Terphane (Tredegar Corporation)
Vacmet India Ltd
Gaylord Packers
Hangzhou Hengxin(Jinxin) Filming Packaging
Alpha Industry Company
JiJin Packing Materials Company
Celplast Metallized Products
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Consumption by Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Table of content
1 Metallized PET Film Market Overview
1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Metallized PET Film
1.2 Metallized PET Film Segment by Type
1.2.1 Global Metallized PET Film Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2022 VS 2028
1.2.2 Silver Metallized PET Films
1.2.3 Aluminium Metallized PET Films
1.2.4 Others
1.3 Metallized PET Film Segment by Application
1.3.1 Global Metallized PET Film Consumption Comparison by Application: 2022 VS 2028
1.3.2 Packaging Industry
1.3.3 Printing Industry
1.3.4 Decoration Industry
1.3.5 Yarn & Fiber Industry
1.3.6 Electrics Industry
1.3.7 Others
1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects
1.4.1 Global Metallized PET Film Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.4.2 Global Metallized PET Film Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.4.3 Global Metallized PET Film Production Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.5 Global Market Size by Region
1.5.1 Global Metallized PET Film Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.5.2 North America Metallized PET Film Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.5.3 Europe Metallized PET Film Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.5.4 China Metallized PET Film Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.5.5 Japan Metallized PET Film Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
2 Market Competition by Manufac
