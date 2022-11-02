Global Stone Plastic Composite (SPC) Flooring Market Research Report 2022
The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by manufacturers, by Type and by Application. Each type provides information about the production during the forecast period of 2017 to 2028. by Application segment also provides consumption during the forecast period of 2017 to 2028. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.
Segment by Type
DIY Installation
Professional Installation
Segment by Application
Commercial Use
Residential Use
By Company
Armstrong Flooring
Decno Group
CFL Flooring
Zhejiang Oufei New Material
Zhengfu Plastic
Zhejiang GIMIG Technology
Chenxing Group
Hiking Group
Shanghai 3C Industrial
Changzhou Aipu Decorative Materials
Changzhou Lingdian
NewBetter Building Materials
Tops Flooring
Yestrong
Jining Luxing Plates
MUCHSEE Wood
Jiangsu Zhengyoung Flooring
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Consumption by Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Table of content
1 Stone Plastic Composite (SPC) Flooring Market Overview
1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Stone Plastic Composite (SPC) Flooring
1.2 Stone Plastic Composite (SPC) Flooring Segment by Type
1.2.1 Global Stone Plastic Composite (SPC) Flooring Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2022 VS 2028
1.2.2 DIY Installation
1.2.3 Professional Installation
1.3 Stone Plastic Composite (SPC) Flooring Segment by Application
1.3.1 Global Stone Plastic Composite (SPC) Flooring Consumption Comparison by Application: 2022 VS 2028
1.3.2 Commercial Use
1.3.3 Residential Use
1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects
1.4.1 Global Stone Plastic Composite (SPC) Flooring Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.4.2 Global Stone Plastic Composite (SPC) Flooring Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.4.3 Global Stone Plastic Composite (SPC) Flooring Production Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.5 Global Market Size by Region
1.5.1 Global Stone Plastic Composite (SPC) Flooring Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.5.2 North America Stone Plastic Composite (SPC) Flooring Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.5.3 Europe Stone Plastic Composite (SPC) Flooring Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.5.4 China Stone Plastic Composite (SPC) Flooring Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.5.5 Japan Stone Plastic
