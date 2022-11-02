Global Glycidyl Methacrylate (GMA) Market Research Report 2022
The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by manufacturers, by Type and by Application. Each type provides information about the production during the forecast period of 2017 to 2028. by Application segment also provides consumption during the forecast period of 2017 to 2028. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.
Segment by Type
Purity Above 97.0%
Purity Above 98.5%
Purity Above 99.0%
Purity Above 99.7%
Others
Segment by Application
Coatings
Adhesives
Personal Care and Cosmetics
Plastics Industry
Electronics Industry
Medical Materials
Others
By Company
Dow Chemicals
Mitsubishi Gas Chemical (MGC)
Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation (MCC)
Estron Chemical
JinDun Chemical
Jiangxi Ruixiang
Xiayi Yuhao Additives
Zaozhuang Weicheng Chemical
Nanjing Rongan Chemical
Puyang Huicheng
Yancheng Green Chemicals
Hubei Xiansheng
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Consumption by Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Table of content
1 Glycidyl Methacrylate (GMA) Market Overview
1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Glycidyl Methacrylate (GMA)
1.2 Glycidyl Methacrylate (GMA) Segment by Type
1.2.1 Global Glycidyl Methacrylate (GMA) Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2022 VS 2028
1.2.2 Purity Above 97.0%
1.2.3 Purity Above 98.5%
1.2.4 Purity Above 99.0%
1.2.5 Purity Above 99.7%
1.2.6 Others
1.3 Glycidyl Methacrylate (GMA) Segment by Application
1.3.1 Global Glycidyl Methacrylate (GMA) Consumption Comparison by Application: 2022 VS 2028
1.3.2 Coatings
1.3.3 Adhesives
1.3.4 Personal Care and Cosmetics
1.3.5 Plastics Industry
1.3.6 Electronics Industry
1.3.7 Medical Materials
1.3.8 Others
1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects
1.4.1 Global Glycidyl Methacrylate (GMA) Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.4.2 Global Glycidyl Methacrylate (GMA) Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.4.3 Global Glycidyl Methacrylate (GMA) Production Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.5 Global Market Size by Region
1.5.1 Global Glycidyl Methacrylate (GMA) Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.5.2 North America Glycidyl Methacrylate (GMA) Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.5.3 Europe Glycidyl Methacrylate (GMA) Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.5.4 China G
