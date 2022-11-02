Global Vinyl Plank Flooring Market Research Report 2022
The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by manufacturers, by Type and by Application. Each type provides information about the production during the forecast period of 2017 to 2028. by Application segment also provides consumption during the forecast period of 2017 to 2028. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.
Segment by Type
Flexible Vinyl Plank Flooring
Rigid Vinyl Plank Flooring
Segment by Application
Residential Use
Commercial Use
By Company
Tarkett
Armstrong
Mannington Mills
Mohawk
Congoleum
Gerflor
Forbo
Novalis
LG Hausys
Karndean
CFL Flooring
Beaulieu
NOX Corporation
Metroflor
Milliken
Polyflor
Snmo LVT
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Consumption by Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Table of content
1 Vinyl Plank Flooring Market Overview
1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Vinyl Plank Flooring
1.2 Vinyl Plank Flooring Segment by Type
1.2.1 Global Vinyl Plank Flooring Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2022 VS 2028
1.2.2 Flexible Vinyl Plank Flooring
1.2.3 Rigid Vinyl Plank Flooring
1.3 Vinyl Plank Flooring Segment by Application
1.3.1 Global Vinyl Plank Flooring Consumption Comparison by Application: 2022 VS 2028
1.3.2 Residential Use
1.3.3 Commercial Use
1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects
1.4.1 Global Vinyl Plank Flooring Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.4.2 Global Vinyl Plank Flooring Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.4.3 Global Vinyl Plank Flooring Production Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.5 Global Market Size by Region
1.5.1 Global Vinyl Plank Flooring Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.5.2 North America Vinyl Plank Flooring Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.5.3 Europe Vinyl Plank Flooring Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.5.4 China Vinyl Plank Flooring Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.5.5 Japan Vinyl Plank Flooring Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
2 Market Competition by Manufacturers
2.1 Global Vinyl Plank Flooring Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2022)
2.2 Global Vinyl Plank Flooring R
