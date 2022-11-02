Global Polypropylene (PP) Yarns Market Research Report 2022
The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by manufacturers, by Type and by Application. Each type provides information about the production during the forecast period of 2017 to 2028. by Application segment also provides consumption during the forecast period of 2017 to 2028. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.
Segment by Type
Polypropylene Multifilament Yarn
Polypropylene Monofilament Yarn
Segment by Application
Home Textiles
Apparel
Industrial Textiles
Carpet
Others
By Company
Barnet
Daman Polythread
Polisilk
Industrias Ponsa
Chemosvit
SWM
Bonar Yarns
Thrace Group
Lankhorst Yarns (WireCo WorldGroup)
U.P. Filament
Filatex India Limited (FIL)
Shin Sung Co., Ltd.
G?ral Yarn
Star Global
Chuangda Group
SAPY (PTY) Ltd
Dongguan New Poly Fibre Products
Shree Rajasthan Syntex Ltd. (SRSL)
Huai'an Jiatai New Fiber
Royal Touch Fablon
Changzhou Lingda Special Fiber
Shanghai Yishi Industrial Co., Ltd (ISI)
Dongguan Donggang Chemical Fiber
Jiangsu Sisiyuan Fiber
Fujian Kingsda Nonwoven
Shanghai Jin Chi Industrial
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Consumption by Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Table of content
1 Polypropylene (PP) Yarns Market Overview
1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Polypropylene (PP) Yarns
1.2 Polypropylene (PP) Yarns Segment by Type
1.2.1 Global Polypropylene (PP) Yarns Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2022 VS 2028
1.2.2 Polypropylene Multifilament Yarn
1.2.3 Polypropylene Monofilament Yarn
1.3 Polypropylene (PP) Yarns Segment by Application
1.3.1 Global Polypropylene (PP) Yarns Consumption Comparison by Application: 2022 VS 2028
1.3.2 Home Textiles
1.3.3 Apparel
1.3.4 Industrial Textiles
1.3.5 Carpet
1.3.6 Others
1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects
1.4.1 Global Polypropylene (PP) Yarns Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.4.2 Global Polypropylene (PP) Yarns Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.4.3 Global Polypropylene (PP) Yarns Production Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.5 Global Market Size by Region
1.5.1 Global Polypropylene (PP) Yarns Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.5.2 North America Polypropylene (PP) Yarns Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.5.3 Europe Polypropylene (PP) Yarns Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.5.4 China Polypropylene (PP) Yarns Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.5.5 Japan Polypropylene (PP) Yarns Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
2 Market Competition by Manufacturers
