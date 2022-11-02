Global Polyether Polyols for CASE Market Research Report 2022
The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by manufacturers, by Type and by Application. Each type provides information about the production during the forecast period of 2017 to 2028. by Application segment also provides consumption during the forecast period of 2017 to 2028. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.
Segment by Type
Aromatic Polyester Polyols
Aliphatic Polyester Polyols
Others
Segment by Application
Coating
Adhesives and Sealants
Elastomers
Others
By Company
BASF
Shell
Dow Chemicals
Huntsman
Stepan Company
Repsol S.A.
PCC Rokita
MCNS
DIC Corporation
Covestro
Solvay
Befar Group
Oltchim S.A.
Perstorp
Invista
Emery Oleochemicals
SINOPEC
AGC Chemicals
Sanyo Chemical
KPX Chemical
Wanhua Chemical
Changhua Chemical
Carpenter
Bluestar Dongda
Yadong Chemical Group
Jurong Ningwu
Shandong INOV
Changshu Yitong
Kukdo Chemical
Shandong Longhua
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
India
Southeast Asia
Consumption by Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Table of content
1 Polyether Polyols for CASE Market Overview
1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Polyether Polyols for CASE
1.2 Polyether Polyols for CASE Segment by Type
1.2.1 Global Polyether Polyols for CASE Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2022 VS 2028
1.2.2 Aromatic Polyester Polyols
1.2.3 Aliphatic Polyester Polyols
1.2.4 Others
1.3 Polyether Polyols for CASE Segment by Application
1.3.1 Global Polyether Polyols for CASE Consumption Comparison by Application: 2022 VS 2028
1.3.2 Coating
1.3.3 Adhesives and Sealants
1.3.4 Elastomers
1.3.5 Others
1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects
1.4.1 Global Polyether Polyols for CASE Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.4.2 Global Polyether Polyols for CASE Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.4.3 Global Polyether Polyols for CASE Production Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.5 Global Market Size by Region
1.5.1 Global Polyether Polyols for CASE Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.5.2 North America Polyether Polyols for CASE Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.5.3 Europe Polyether Polyols for CASE Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.5.4 China Polyether Polyols for CASE Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.5.5 Japan Polyether Polyols for CASE Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.5.6 India Pol
