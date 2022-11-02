Electrically Conductive Adhesives for Electromagnetic (EMI) Shielding Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Electrically Conductive Adhesives for Electromagnetic (EMI) Shielding in global, including the following market information:
Global Electrically Conductive Adhesives for Electromagnetic (EMI) Shielding Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Electrically Conductive Adhesives for Electromagnetic (EMI) Shielding Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kilo Tons)
Global top five Electrically Conductive Adhesives for Electromagnetic (EMI) Shielding companies in 2021 (%)
The global Electrically Conductive Adhesives for Electromagnetic (EMI) Shielding market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Epoxy-based Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Electrically Conductive Adhesives for Electromagnetic (EMI) Shielding include Henkel, Dow, Parker Chomerics, H.B. Fuller, 3M, Panasonic, Panacol-Elosol GmbH, Aremco Products and Mereco Technologies, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Electrically Conductive Adhesives for Electromagnetic (EMI) Shielding manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Electrically Conductive Adhesives for Electromagnetic (EMI) Shielding Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kilo Tons)
Global Electrically Conductive Adhesives for Electromagnetic (EMI) Shielding Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Epoxy-based
Silicone-based
Acrylic-based
Others
Global Electrically Conductive Adhesives for Electromagnetic (EMI) Shielding Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kilo Tons)
Global Electrically Conductive Adhesives for Electromagnetic (EMI) Shielding Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Consumer Electronics
Communication
Defense and Aviation
Others
Global Electrically Conductive Adhesives for Electromagnetic (EMI) Shielding Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kilo Tons)
Global Electrically Conductive Adhesives for Electromagnetic (EMI) Shielding Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Electrically Conductive Adhesives for Electromagnetic (EMI) Shielding revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Electrically Conductive Adhesives for Electromagnetic (EMI) Shielding revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Electrically Conductive Adhesives for Electromagnetic (EMI) Shielding sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kilo Tons)
Key companies Electrically Conductive Adhesives for Electromagnetic (EMI) Shielding sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Henkel
Dow
Parker Chomerics
H.B. Fuller
3M
Panasonic
Panacol-Elosol GmbH
Aremco Products
Mereco Technologies
Holland Shielding
MG Chemicals
Masterbond
Kemtron
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Electrically Conductive Adhesives for Electromagnetic (EMI) Shielding Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Electrically Conductive Adhesives for Electromagnetic (EMI) Shielding Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Electrically Conductive Adhesives for Electromagnetic (EMI) Shielding Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Electrically Conductive Adhesives for Electromagnetic (EMI) Shielding Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Electrically Conductive Adhesives for Electromagnetic (EMI) Shielding Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Electrically Conductive Adhesives for Electromagnetic (EMI) Shielding Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Electrically Conductive Adhesives for Electromagnetic (EMI) Shielding Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Electrically Conductive Adhesives for Electromagnetic (EMI) Shielding Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Electrically Conductive Adhesives for Electromagnetic (EMI) Shielding Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Electrically Conductive Adhesives for Electromagnetic (EMI) Shielding Sales by Companies
