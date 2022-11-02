Testosterone Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Testosterone in global, including the following market information:
Global Testosterone Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Testosterone Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Tons)
Global top five Testosterone companies in 2021 (%)
The global Testosterone market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Powder Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Testosterone include Pfizer CentreOne, Sun Pharmaceutical, Symbiotec Pharmalab, Avik Pharmaceutical, Zhejiang Xianju Pharmaceutical, Junye Pharmaceutical and Hubei Gedian Humanwell Pharmaceutical, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Testosterone manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Testosterone Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global Testosterone Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Powder
Micronized
Global Testosterone Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global Testosterone Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Capsule
Tablet
Injection
Gel
Global Testosterone Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global Testosterone Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Testosterone revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Testosterone revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Testosterone sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Tons)
Key companies Testosterone sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Pfizer CentreOne
Sun Pharmaceutical
Symbiotec Pharmalab
Avik Pharmaceutical
Zhejiang Xianju Pharmaceutical
Junye Pharmaceutical
Hubei Gedian Humanwell Pharmaceutical
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Testosterone Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Testosterone Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Testosterone Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Testosterone Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Testosterone Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Testosterone Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Testosterone Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Testosterone Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Testosterone Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Testosterone Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Testosterone Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Testosterone Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Testosterone Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Testosterone Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Testosterone Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Testosterone Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Testosterone Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 Powder
4.1.3 Micronized
4.2 By Type – Global Testo
