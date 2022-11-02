Global Indica Rice (Long Grain) Market Research Report 2022
The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by manufacturers, by Type and by Application. Each type provides information about the production during the forecast period of 2017 to 2028. by Application segment also provides consumption during the forecast period of 2017 to 2028. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.
Segment by Type
Early Inica Rice
Mid/Late Indica Rice
Segment by Application
Direct Edible
Deep Processing
By Company
Doguet?s Rice Milling Company
KRBL
LT FOODS
REI Agro
Hinode Rice
THAI LEE
Thai Hua
Asia Golden Rice Company
Nakornton Rice
Golden Grain Enterprise
Wonnapob Company
KAMOLKIJ
COFCO
Wilmar
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Consumption by Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Table of content
1 Indica Rice (Long Grain) Market Overview
1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Indica Rice (Long Grain)
1.2 Indica Rice (Long Grain) Segment by Type
1.2.1 Global Indica Rice (Long Grain) Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2022 VS 2028
1.2.2 Early Inica Rice
1.2.3 Mid/Late Indica Rice
1.3 Indica Rice (Long Grain) Segment by Application
1.3.1 Global Indica Rice (Long Grain) Consumption Comparison by Application: 2022 VS 2028
1.3.2 Direct Edible
1.3.3 Deep Processing
1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects
1.4.1 Global Indica Rice (Long Grain) Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.4.2 Global Indica Rice (Long Grain) Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.4.3 Global Indica Rice (Long Grain) Production Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.5 Global Market Size by Region
1.5.1 Global Indica Rice (Long Grain) Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.5.2 North America Indica Rice (Long Grain) Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.5.3 Europe Indica Rice (Long Grain) Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.5.4 China Indica Rice (Long Grain) Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.5.5 Japan Indica Rice (Long Grain) Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
2 Market Competition by Manufacturers
2.1 Global Indica Rice (Long Grain) Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2022
https://www.statsmarketresearch.com/