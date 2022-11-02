Bullet Resistant Fiberglass Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Bullet Resistant Fiberglass in global, including the following market information:
Global Bullet Resistant Fiberglass Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Bullet Resistant Fiberglass Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Tons)
Global top five Bullet Resistant Fiberglass companies in 2021 (%)
The global Bullet Resistant Fiberglass market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Board Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Bullet Resistant Fiberglass include Armortex, Waco Composites, Fiber-Tech Industries, Inc., Strongwell, Total Security Solutions, Bullet Guard, North American Bullet Proof, AMIGUARD and American Acrylic Corp., etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Bullet Resistant Fiberglass manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Bullet Resistant Fiberglass Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global Bullet Resistant Fiberglass Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Board
Tube
Others
Global Bullet Resistant Fiberglass Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global Bullet Resistant Fiberglass Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Commercial
Military
Residential
School
Others
Global Bullet Resistant Fiberglass Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global Bullet Resistant Fiberglass Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Bullet Resistant Fiberglass revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Bullet Resistant Fiberglass revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Bullet Resistant Fiberglass sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Tons)
Key companies Bullet Resistant Fiberglass sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Armortex
Waco Composites
Fiber-Tech Industries, Inc.
Strongwell
Total Security Solutions
Bullet Guard
North American Bullet Proof
AMIGUARD
American Acrylic Corp.
JPS Composite Materials Corp.
United
National Bullet Proof Inc.
Glasforms, Inc.
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Bullet Resistant Fiberglass Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Bullet Resistant Fiberglass Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Bullet Resistant Fiberglass Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Bullet Resistant Fiberglass Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Bullet Resistant Fiberglass Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Bullet Resistant Fiberglass Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Bullet Resistant Fiberglass Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Bullet Resistant Fiberglass Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Bullet Resistant Fiberglass Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Bullet Resistant Fiberglass Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Bullet Resistant Fiberglass Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Bullet Resistant Fiberglass Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Bullet Resistant Fiberglass Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Bullet Resistant Fiberglass Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Bullet Resistant Fiberglass Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and T
