Soil Reinforcement Geogrid Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Soil Reinforcement Geogrid in global, including the following market information:

Global Soil Reinforcement Geogrid Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Soil Reinforcement Geogrid Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Soil Reinforcement Geogrid companies in 2021 (%)

The global Soil Reinforcement Geogrid market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Single Axis Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Soil Reinforcement Geogrid include GSI, ACF Environmental, VERSA-LOK, Tensar International, Strata India, Fibromat, NETE, Global Synthetics and enkasolutions, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Soil Reinforcement Geogrid manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Soil Reinforcement Geogrid Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Soil Reinforcement Geogrid Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Single Axis

Dual Axis

Others

Global Soil Reinforcement Geogrid Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Soil Reinforcement Geogrid Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Architecture

Bridge

Road

Others

Global Soil Reinforcement Geogrid Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Soil Reinforcement Geogrid Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Soil Reinforcement Geogrid revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Soil Reinforcement Geogrid revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Soil Reinforcement Geogrid sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Soil Reinforcement Geogrid sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

GSI

ACF Environmental

VERSA-LOK

Tensar International

Strata India

Fibromat

NETE

Global Synthetics

enkasolutions

Titan

Tensar

texdelta

Maccaferri

Polyfabrics

Tenax

Degla Group

Cirtex

Terrafix Geosynthetics Inc.

TenCate Geo

Huesker

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Soil Reinforcement Geogrid Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Soil Reinforcement Geogrid Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Soil Reinforcement Geogrid Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Soil Reinforcement Geogrid Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Soil Reinforcement Geogrid Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Soil Reinforcement Geogrid Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Soil Reinforcement Geogrid Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Soil Reinforcement Geogrid Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Soil Reinforcement Geogrid Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Soil Reinforcement Geogrid Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Soil Reinforcement Geogrid Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Soil Reinforcement Geogrid Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Soil Reinforcement Geogrid Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Soil Reinforcement Geogrid Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Soil Reinforcement Geogrid Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Soil Rein

