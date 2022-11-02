Polypropylene Drainage Membrane Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Polypropylene Drainage Membrane in global, including the following market information:

Global Polypropylene Drainage Membrane Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Polypropylene Drainage Membrane Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Sq.m)

Global top five Polypropylene Drainage Membrane companies in 2021 (%)

The global Polypropylene Drainage Membrane market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Apex Membrane Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Polypropylene Drainage Membrane include Urbanscape, BERA, Afitex Texel, Optigr?n, Siplast, TEXSA, Sytec, Tournesol and GreenMax, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Polypropylene Drainage Membrane manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Polypropylene Drainage Membrane Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Sq.m)

Global Polypropylene Drainage Membrane Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Apex Membrane

Non-woven Fabric

Global Polypropylene Drainage Membrane Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Sq.m)

Global Polypropylene Drainage Membrane Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Swimming Pool

Sidewalk

Basement

Others

Global Polypropylene Drainage Membrane Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Sq.m)

Global Polypropylene Drainage Membrane Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Polypropylene Drainage Membrane revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Polypropylene Drainage Membrane revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Polypropylene Drainage Membrane sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Sq.m)

Key companies Polypropylene Drainage Membrane sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Urbanscape

BERA

Afitex Texel

Optigr?n

Siplast

TEXSA

Sytec

Tournesol

GreenMax

Chova

Tremco

Sika

Surfasology

Safeguard

Imperial Overseas

D?rken Systems Inc.

Soprema

Thermakraft

Ardex

Visqueen

Triton

Schl?ter

Master Builders

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Polypropylene Drainage Membrane Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Polypropylene Drainage Membrane Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Polypropylene Drainage Membrane Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Polypropylene Drainage Membrane Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Polypropylene Drainage Membrane Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Polypropylene Drainage Membrane Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Polypropylene Drainage Membrane Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Polypropylene Drainage Membrane Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Polypropylene Drainage Membrane Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Polypropylene Drainage Membrane Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Polypropylene Drainage Membrane Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Polypropylene Drainage Membrane Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Polypropylene Drainage Membrane Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Polypropylene Drainage Membrane Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Polypropylene Drainage M

