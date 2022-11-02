Quilting Fabric Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Quilting Fabric in global, including the following market information:
Global Quilting Fabric Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Quilting Fabric Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Sq.m)
Global top five Quilting Fabric companies in 2021 (%)
The global Quilting Fabric market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Cotton Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Quilting Fabric include Timeless Treasures Fabrics., Robert Kaufman Fabrics., Wilmington Prints., Marcus Fabrics., Free Spirit Fabrics., Moda Fabrics., Clothworks Fabrics., Windham Fabrics. and Andover Fabrics, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Quilting Fabric manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Quilting Fabric Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Sq.m)
Global Quilting Fabric Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Cotton
Flannel
Wool
Flax
Others
Global Quilting Fabric Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Sq.m)
Global Quilting Fabric Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Clothing
Household Products
Packet
Others
Global Quilting Fabric Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Sq.m)
Global Quilting Fabric Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Quilting Fabric revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Quilting Fabric revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Quilting Fabric sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Sq.m)
Key companies Quilting Fabric sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Timeless Treasures Fabrics.
Robert Kaufman Fabrics.
Wilmington Prints.
Marcus Fabrics.
Free Spirit Fabrics.
Moda Fabrics.
Clothworks Fabrics.
Windham Fabrics.
Andover Fabrics
Dear Stella Designs
Anthology Batiks
Aurifil Threads
Benartex Fabrics
Blank Quilting
Choice
Clover
Covington
Creative Grids
Crypton
Hamilton
G?termann
Dritz
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Quilting Fabric Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Quilting Fabric Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Quilting Fabric Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Quilting Fabric Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Quilting Fabric Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Quilting Fabric Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Quilting Fabric Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Quilting Fabric Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Quilting Fabric Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Quilting Fabric Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Quilting Fabric Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Quilting Fabric Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Quilting Fabric Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Quilting Fabric Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Quilting Fabric Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Quilting Fabric Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Quilting Fabric Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 Cotton
