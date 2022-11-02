Organic Pigment Dispersions Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Organic Pigment Dispersions in global, including the following market information:
Global Organic Pigment Dispersions Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Organic Pigment Dispersions Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Tons)
Global top five Organic Pigment Dispersions companies in 2021 (%)
The global Organic Pigment Dispersions market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Water-Based Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Organic Pigment Dispersions include BASF SE, Sudarshan Chemical, DIC Corporation, Cabot, Heubach, Penn Colors, Chromaflo, Pidilite and Lanxess, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Organic Pigment Dispersions manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Organic Pigment Dispersions Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global Organic Pigment Dispersions Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Water-Based
Oil-Based
Global Organic Pigment Dispersions Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global Organic Pigment Dispersions Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Printing Inks
Plastic
Coatings
Others
Global Organic Pigment Dispersions Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global Organic Pigment Dispersions Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Organic Pigment Dispersions revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Organic Pigment Dispersions revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Organic Pigment Dispersions sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Tons)
Key companies Organic Pigment Dispersions sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
BASF SE
Sudarshan Chemical
DIC Corporation
Cabot
Heubach
Penn Colors
Chromaflo
Pidilite
Lanxess
DyStar
Chromatech Incorporated
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Organic Pigment Dispersions Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Organic Pigment Dispersions Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Organic Pigment Dispersions Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Organic Pigment Dispersions Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Organic Pigment Dispersions Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Organic Pigment Dispersions Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Organic Pigment Dispersions Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Organic Pigment Dispersions Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Organic Pigment Dispersions Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Organic Pigment Dispersions Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Organic Pigment Dispersions Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Organic Pigment Dispersions Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Organic Pigment Dispersions Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Organic Pigment Dispersions Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Organic Pigment Dispersions Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and T
