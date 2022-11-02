TFT Array Photoresist Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
A photoresist (also known simply as a resist) is?a light-sensitive material used in several processes, such as photolithography and photoengraving, to form a patterned coating on a surface. This process is crucial in the electronic industry.
This report contains market size and forecasts of TFT Array Photoresist in global, including the following market information:
Global TFT Array Photoresist Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global TFT Array Photoresist Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Tons)
Global top five TFT Array Photoresist companies in 2021 (%)
The global TFT Array Photoresist market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
TFT Positive Photoresist Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of TFT Array Photoresist include Tokyo Ohka Kogyo, DuPont, Merck Group, Dongjin Semichem, CHIMEI Corporation, Shenzhen RongDa Photosensitive Science & Technology, Jiangsu Yoke Technology, Beijing Beixu Electronic Materials and PhiChem Corporation, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the TFT Array Photoresist manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global TFT Array Photoresist Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global TFT Array Photoresist Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
TFT Positive Photoresist
TFT Negative Photoresist
Global TFT Array Photoresist Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global TFT Array Photoresist Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
LCD TV
Smartphone
Notebook and Tablet
Others
Global TFT Array Photoresist Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global TFT Array Photoresist Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies TFT Array Photoresist revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies TFT Array Photoresist revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies TFT Array Photoresist sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Tons)
Key companies TFT Array Photoresist sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Tokyo Ohka Kogyo
DuPont
Merck Group
Dongjin Semichem
CHIMEI Corporation
Shenzhen RongDa Photosensitive Science & Technology
Jiangsu Yoke Technology
Beijing Beixu Electronic Materials
PhiChem Corporation
Crystal Clear Electronic Material
Irico Group New Energy
Jiangsu Aisen Semiconductor Material
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 TFT Array Photoresist Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global TFT Array Photoresist Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global TFT Array Photoresist Overall Market Size
2.1 Global TFT Array Photoresist Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global TFT Array Photoresist Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global TFT Array Photoresist Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top TFT Array Photoresist Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global TFT Array Photoresist Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global TFT Array Photoresist Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global TFT Array Photoresist Sales by Companies
3.5 Global TFT Array Photoresist Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 TFT Array Photoresist Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers TFT Array Photoresist Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 TFT Array Photoresist Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 TFT Array Photoresist Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 TFT Array Photoresist Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.
