Field Artillery Ammunition Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Army's artillery ammunition program includes?75mm (ceremonies and simulated firing), 105mm, and 155mm projectiles?and their associated fuzes and propelling charges.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Field Artillery Ammunition in global, including the following market information:

Global Field Artillery Ammunition Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Field Artillery Ammunition Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Rounds)

Global top five Field Artillery Ammunition companies in 2021 (%)

The global Field Artillery Ammunition market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

60mm Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Field Artillery Ammunition include Northrop Grumman, General Dynamics, Nammo, Nexter, BAE Systems, Poongsan Corporation, Elbit Systems, Day & Zimmermann and Rheinmetall, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Field Artillery Ammunition manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Field Artillery Ammunition Market, by Diameter, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Rounds)

Global Field Artillery Ammunition Market Segment Percentages, by Diameter, 2021 (%)

60mm

81mm

120mm

Other

Global Field Artillery Ammunition Market, by Function, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Rounds)

Global Field Artillery Ammunition Market Segment Percentages, by Function, 2021 (%)

High-Explosive (HE)

Smoke

Illumination

Training Rounds

Global Field Artillery Ammunition Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Rounds)

Global Field Artillery Ammunition Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Field Artillery Ammunition revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Field Artillery Ammunition revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Field Artillery Ammunition sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Rounds)

Key companies Field Artillery Ammunition sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Northrop Grumman

General Dynamics

Nammo

Nexter

BAE Systems

Poongsan Corporation

Elbit Systems

Day & Zimmermann

Rheinmetall

Rostec

National Presto

NORINCO

CSGC

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Field Artillery Ammunition Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Diameter

1.2.2 Market by Function

1.3 Global Field Artillery Ammunition Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Field Artillery Ammunition Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Field Artillery Ammunition Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Field Artillery Ammunition Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Field Artillery Ammunition Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Field Artillery Ammunition Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Field Artillery Ammunition Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Field Artillery Ammunition Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Field Artillery Ammunition Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Field Artillery Ammunition Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Field Artillery Ammunition Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Field Artillery Ammunition Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Field Artillery Ammunition Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Field Artillery Ammunition Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Field Ar

