Global Dental X-Ray Imaging Equipment Market Research Report 2022
The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by company, by Type and by Application. This study provides information about the sales and revenue during the historic and forecasted period of 2017 to 2028. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.
Segment by Type
Intraoral X-ray Imaging
Extraoral X-ray Imaging
Segment by Application
Hospital
Dental Clinic
By Region
North America
United States
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
China Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Colombia
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
By Company
Planmeca
Carestream Dental
Envista Holdings
Dentsply Sirona
Vatech
Morita
Yoshida
Air Techniques
Midmark
Asahi Roentgen
Acteon Group
Meyer
LargeV Instrument Corporation
Ningbo Runyes
Qingdao Zhonglian Hainuo
Table of content
1 Dental X-Ray Imaging Equipment Market Overview
1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Dental X-Ray Imaging Equipment
1.2 Dental X-Ray Imaging Equipment Segment by Type
1.2.1 Global Dental X-Ray Imaging Equipment Sales Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2022-2028)
1.2.2 Intraoral X-ray Imaging
1.2.3 Extraoral X-ray Imaging
1.3 Dental X-Ray Imaging Equipment Segment by Application
1.3.1 Global Dental X-Ray Imaging Equipment Sales Comparison by Application: (2022-2028)
1.3.2 Hospital
1.3.3 Dental Clinic
1.4 Global Dental X-Ray Imaging Equipment Market Size Estimates and Forecasts
1.4.1 Global Dental X-Ray Imaging Equipment Revenue 2017-2028
1.4.2 Global Dental X-Ray Imaging Equipment Sales 2017-2028
1.4.3 Dental X-Ray Imaging Equipment Market Size by Region: 2017 Versus 2021 Versus 2028
2 Dental X-Ray Imaging Equipment Market Competition by Manufacturers
2.1 Global Dental X-Ray Imaging Equipment Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2022)
2.2 Global Dental X-Ray Imaging Equipment Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2022)
2.3 Global Dental X-Ray Imaging Equipment Average Price by Manufacturers (2017-2022)
2.4 Manufacturers Dental X-Ray Imaging Equipment Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type
2.5 Dental X-Ray Imaging Equipment Market Competitive Situation and Trends
2.5.1 Dental X-Ray Imaging Equipment Market Concentration Rate
