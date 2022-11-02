Epoxy Resin for Encapsulation Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Epoxy resin is used in the packaging of various electronic parts, including capacitors and LED packaging materials; epoxy molding materials are also widely used in the packaging of semiconductors and integrated circuits.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Epoxy Resin for Encapsulation in global, including the following market information:
Global Epoxy Resin for Encapsulation Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Epoxy Resin for Encapsulation Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Tons)
Global top five Epoxy Resin for Encapsulation companies in 2021 (%)
The global Epoxy Resin for Encapsulation market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Bisphenol A Epoxy Resin Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Epoxy Resin for Encapsulation include Osaka Soda, Hexion, Epoxy Base Electronic, Huntsman, Aditya Birla Chemicals, DIC, Olin Corporation, Kukdo Chemical and Nan Ya Plastics, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Epoxy Resin for Encapsulation manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Epoxy Resin for Encapsulation Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global Epoxy Resin for Encapsulation Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Bisphenol A Epoxy Resin
Bisphenol F Epoxy Resin
Novolac Epoxy Resin
Other
Global Epoxy Resin for Encapsulation Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global Epoxy Resin for Encapsulation Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Semiconductor Encapsulation
Electronic Components
LED
Other
Global Epoxy Resin for Encapsulation Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global Epoxy Resin for Encapsulation Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Epoxy Resin for Encapsulation revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Epoxy Resin for Encapsulation revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Epoxy Resin for Encapsulation sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Tons)
Key companies Epoxy Resin for Encapsulation sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Osaka Soda
Hexion
Epoxy Base Electronic
Huntsman
Aditya Birla Chemicals
DIC
Olin Corporation
Kukdo Chemical
Nan Ya Plastics
Chang Chun Plastics
SHIN-A T&C
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Epoxy Resin for Encapsulation Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Epoxy Resin for Encapsulation Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Epoxy Resin for Encapsulation Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Epoxy Resin for Encapsulation Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Epoxy Resin for Encapsulation Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Epoxy Resin for Encapsulation Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Epoxy Resin for Encapsulation Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Epoxy Resin for Encapsulation Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Epoxy Resin for Encapsulation Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Epoxy Resin for Encapsulation Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Epoxy Resin for Encapsulation Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Epoxy Resin for Encapsulation Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Epoxy Resin for Encapsulation Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Epoxy Resin for Encapsulation Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Epoxy Resin for Encapsulation Companies
